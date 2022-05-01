2022 NFL Draft: Tracking the Jaguars' Undrafted Free Agent Signings

Who are the Jaguars adding in undrafted free agency this offseason?

The Jacksonville Jaguars had a busy last few days, turning their 12 draft picks into seven new players and one future pick as the 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone.

Now, the Jaguars and general manager Trent Baalke and head coach Doug Pederson are shifting their focus to the undrafted free agent market to supplement their draft group of Travon Walker, Devin Lloyd, Luke Fortner, Chad Muma, Snoop Conner, Gregory Junior, and Montaric Brown.

So, which undrafted free agents have the Jaguars been tied to so far? We break it down below.

Notre Dame WR Kevin Austin

The biggest name to reportedly join the Jaguars so far is Notre Dame wide receiver Kevin Austin. One of the best athletes in the entire draft, Kevin Austin has the height, weight and speed to warrant a late-round draft pick thanks to his physical traits, so getting him in undrafted free agency is a win. The lack of college production and consistent reps knocks him down, but he has the traits to warrant a look as a developmental option.

Utah OL Nick Ford

One of the first players to sign with the Jaguars in undrafted free agency, Nick Ford agreed to terms with the Jaguars early in the process according to Pro Football Network's Nick Ford. He appeared in 44 games for Utah and started 40, being named first-team All-Pac 12 the last two years. He has starts at every position: 15 at center, 13 at tight guard, nine at left guard, two at right tackle, and one at left tackle.

Texas DB Josh Thompson

A player the Jaguars showed pre-draft interest in thanks to his special teams value, Josh Thompson had some draftable grades on him throughout the league. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero broke his signing.

Thompson (5-foot-11, 194 pounds) ran a 4.40 40-yard dash this year at the NFL Scouting Combine. He then recorded a 37.5-inch vertical jump at his pro day, along with a 127-inch broad jump, a 4.13 short-shuttle, and a 6.84 three-cone time, along with 18 reps on the bench press.

Thompson returned in 2021 and started nine games while also being named a team captain. He recorded 34 tackles, one tackle for loss, three pass breakups, and one interception in his senior season before earning an invite to the Reese's Senior Bowl and combine.

Iowa State K Andrew Mevis

According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, Andrew Mevis of Iowa State signed a solid deal with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent. Mevis was 20-of-23 on field goals last year and made all 32 extra points.

UAB TE Gerrit Prince

A move tight end with solid production, Aaron Wilson of The Pro Football Network was the first to report Prince's signing with the Jaguars. A 6-foot-4, 244 pound tight end who led FBS tight ends in yards per catch last year, Prince appeared in 13 games and caught 36 passes for 699 yards (19.4 yards per catch) and 10 touchdowns, leading UAB in touchdowns and receptions and being named second team All-CUSA.

UCA WR Lujuan Winningham

A 6-foot-3, 194-pound wideout, Lujuan Winningham is one of the bigger receivers on Jacksonville's roster instantly. He caught 53 passes for 840 yards and five touchdowns in 2021.

Texas OL Denzel Okafor

He played in 50 career games at Texas, making starts at both left guard and right guard. He started five games at left guard last year before a season-ending injury.

Arkansas LB Grant Morgan

Per PFN's Aaron Wilson, Grant Morgan was another linebacker the Jaguars have added. The 5-foot-11, 224-pound linebacker ran a 4.89 40-yard dash.

West Virginia S Sean Mahone

Signed per PFN's Aaron Wilson, Sean Mahone is a 5-foot-11, 203-pound safety who ran a 4.6 40 and recorded 54 tackles with two interceptions, two pass breakups and one forced fumble last year,

Oklahoma State DL Israel Antwine

Signed per PFN's Aaron Wilson, Oklahoma State's Israel Antwine recorded 6.5 sacks during his college career.

Norfolk State OLB De'Shaan Dixon

A long and physical edge defender, De'Shaan Dixon recorded nine sacks as a senior in 2021.