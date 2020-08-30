SI.com
JaguarReport
HomeDraftJaguar Report+NewsGame DayGM Report
Search

Breaking Down the Jaguars' Collection of 2021 Draft Selections

John Shipley

One year after the Jacksonville Jaguars held 12 draft picks in the 2020 NFL Draft, the team will once again be prepared to walk into the draft with a massive haul of selections. 

Entering Sunday morning, the Jaguars were already set to have nine picks in next year's draft. But thanks to a trade that will send defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to the Minnesota Vikings for two picks (one in each of the next two years), the Jaguars once again have double-digit picks entering a draft. 

Considering the lack of blue-chip talent on Jacksonville's roster, it wouldn't be surprising to see then use each of their 10 picks, much like they did in 2020. It also wouldn't be surprising to see them use some of their extra picks to move up in the draft for a quarterback in the event Gardner Minshew doesn't have a successful season.

So, what 10 picks do the Jaguars hold in 2021? Here is a breakdown of it below, and where the picks are from. As the breakdown shows, four of these picks will be within the first two rounds. 

  • Round 1: Two (2) picks. One belongs to Jaguars, one is from the Los Angeles Rams from trade for Jalen Ramsey.
  • Round 2: Two (2) picks. One belongs to Jaguars, one is from the Minnesota Vikings from trade for Yannick Ngakoue.
  • Round 3: One (1) pick. Sole pick belongs to Jaguars .
  • Round 4: Two (2) picks. One belongs to Jaguars, one is from the Log Angeles Rams from trade for Jalen Ramsey.
  • Round 5:  One (1) pick. Sole pick belongs to Jaguars .
  • Round 6:  One (1) pick. Sole pick belongs to Jaguars .
  • Round 7:  One (1) pick. Sole pick belongs to Jaguars .

This is the second time since 2007 the Jaguars have double-digit draft picks, with the first time coming in 2020. It is also the first time since 2004 the Jaguars have two draft picks in the second round, with the team selecting linebacker Daryl Smith and running back/fullback Greg Jones that season.

This is the fourth time overall the Jaguars have had two second-round picks in one draft. Aside from 2004, it also occurred in 1996 (Tony Brackens and Michael Cheever) and 1995 (Brian DeMarco and Bryan Schwartz). 

This is also the fourth time the Jaguars are set to make multiple picks in the first round. They have done so previously in 2020 (CJ Henderson and K'Lavon Chaisson), 1998 (Fred Taylor and Donovin Darius) and 1995 (Tony Boselli and James Stewart). 

Below is a list of each year the Jaguars made double-digit draft picks, with 2021 only included on the condition the Jaguars actually make that many picks.

  • 2021: 10 (currently)
  • 2020: 12
  • 2007: 11
  • 2004: 10
  • 2000: 11
  • 1998: 11
  • 1996: 10
  • 1995: 10
Comments

Draft

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Reports: Jaguars Agree to Trade Yannick Ngakoue to Vikings

The months-long dispute between the Jaguars and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue is, finally, over.

John Shipley

by

Brookcyclones

5 Observations on the Yannick Ngakoue Trade, What it Means for the Jags

With Yannick Ngakoue now finally on his way out of Jacksonville, what takeaways can we have from the team's haul in return for his talents?

John Shipley

by

Brookcyclones

Jaguars' Rookie K'Lavon Chaisson Shares Message of Respect for Yannick Ngakoue

With Yannick Ngakoue officially out of Jacksonville, Jaguars rookie K'Lavon Chaisson made sure to let it known how respected Ngakoue is.

John Shipley

Jaguars' Receiver Unit Heads Toward Roster Cuts With 'The Most Competition'

The Jacksonville Jaguars receiver unit boast 10 players and what Head Coach Doug Marrone calls some of "the most competition" on the team in training camp.

KassidyHill

Projecting the Jaguars' Defensive End Depth Chart Following Ngakoue Trade

With the Jaguars now having a hole at defensive end following the trade of Yannick Ngakoue, what can we expect the new depth chart to look like?

John Shipley

Collin Johnson Drawing Praise, Attention and Passes During Jaguars Training Camp

The Jacksonville Jaguars rookie receiver has managed to stand out each day in training camp and he extended that to Saturday's scrimmage.

KassidyHill

by

Brookcyclones

Jaguars Training Camp Observations: Offense Ebbs and Flows During Scrimmage

With Saturday's scrimmage in the books, what takeaways can we have from the final big day of training camp?

John Shipley

Is Jake Luton the Jaguars' Next Surprise At Quarterback?

Rookie quarterback Jake Luton has impressed even with limited reps in training camp. But he's also been impressing everyone around from the moment he stepped in the building.

KassidyHill

Inside AFC South: Which Key Players in Jaguars' Division Are in Contract Years?

Which of the top players in the AFC South are entering important contract seasons in 2020?

John Shipley

With 'Heavy Lifting' of Jaguars Offense Installed, Signs of Progression Now Needed

The Jaguars need a quick turnaround on offense this season, and that will largely hinge on how well the offense progresses after learning the ins and outs of the scheme.

John Shipley