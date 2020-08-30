Breaking Down the Jaguars' Collection of 2021 Draft Selections

One year after the Jacksonville Jaguars held 12 draft picks in the 2020 NFL Draft, the team will once again be prepared to walk into the draft with a massive haul of selections.

Entering Sunday morning, the Jaguars were already set to have nine picks in next year's draft. But thanks to a trade that will send defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to the Minnesota Vikings for two picks (one in each of the next two years), the Jaguars once again have double-digit picks entering a draft.

Considering the lack of blue-chip talent on Jacksonville's roster, it wouldn't be surprising to see then use each of their 10 picks, much like they did in 2020. It also wouldn't be surprising to see them use some of their extra picks to move up in the draft for a quarterback in the event Gardner Minshew doesn't have a successful season.

So, what 10 picks do the Jaguars hold in 2021? Here is a breakdown of it below, and where the picks are from. As the breakdown shows, four of these picks will be within the first two rounds.

Round 1: Two (2) picks. One belongs to Jaguars, one is from the Los Angeles Rams from trade for Jalen Ramsey.

Round 2: Two (2) picks. One belongs to Jaguars, one is from the Minnesota Vikings from trade for Yannick Ngakoue.

Round 3: One (1) pick. Sole pick belongs to Jaguars .

Round 4: Two (2) picks. One belongs to Jaguars, one is from the Log Angeles Rams from trade for Jalen Ramsey.

Round 5: One (1) pick. Sole pick belongs to Jaguars .

Round 6: One (1) pick. Sole pick belongs to Jaguars .

Round 7: One (1) pick. Sole pick belongs to Jaguars .

This is the second time since 2007 the Jaguars have double-digit draft picks, with the first time coming in 2020. It is also the first time since 2004 the Jaguars have two draft picks in the second round, with the team selecting linebacker Daryl Smith and running back/fullback Greg Jones that season.

This is the fourth time overall the Jaguars have had two second-round picks in one draft. Aside from 2004, it also occurred in 1996 (Tony Brackens and Michael Cheever) and 1995 (Brian DeMarco and Bryan Schwartz).

This is also the fourth time the Jaguars are set to make multiple picks in the first round. They have done so previously in 2020 (CJ Henderson and K'Lavon Chaisson), 1998 (Fred Taylor and Donovin Darius) and 1995 (Tony Boselli and James Stewart).

Below is a list of each year the Jaguars made double-digit draft picks, with 2021 only included on the condition the Jaguars actually make that many picks.

2021: 10 (currently)

2020: 12

2007: 11

2004: 10

2000: 11

1998: 11

1996: 10