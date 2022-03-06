2022 NFL Scouting Combine: 5 Centers Who Impressed and Could Fit the Jaguars

While the Jaguars have depth at center, there are still more than a few athletic prospects who could help them in that regard. Which ones stood out at the combine?

Day two of the NFL Scouting Combine's athletic testing is in the books and offensive linemen have all ran, jumped, and left impressions on teams throughout at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Throughout this week, we will take a look at each position group and examine which players had particularly impressive workouts and would also theoretically fit the Jacksonville Jaguars.

With the Jaguars owning four top-100 picks and 12 picks overall, there is no shortage of possibilities as the Jaguars look to reload their roster.

In this edition, we hone in on the centers and which prospects could potentially be in play for a Jaguars team that could be reshaping their offensive line.

All Relative Athletic Scores are via Kent Lee Platte, who does a terrific job each year tracking the testing of each prospect.

Wake Forest C Zach Tom

It was hard to ever envision a center prospect replacing Creed Humphrey as the most athletic in recent years, especially just a year later. But Wake Forest center Zach Tom did just that. Simply look at the comparison below: at two pounds heavier, Tom had a better 40-yard dash, 10-yard split, broad jump, shuttle time, and three-cone time, all while having the same vertical as Humphrey. Tom's elite athletic testing means all teams with a need along the interior offensive line should be taking a look at him, especially teams like the Jaguars who are set to make mobility and comfort in space a top priority.

Texas Tech C Dawson Deaton

While Dawson Deaton doesn't have great size, that doesn't really matter for a team like the Jaguars. Doug Pederson saw an undersized center thrive with the Eagles in Travis Kelce and Deaton put forth the kind of testing that suggests he could have a similar impact. Aside from a poor showing on the bench, Deaton finished in the top-3 of every agility drill and the 40-yard dash among centers, giving him an elite RAS score. He will face a big transition to the NFL due to Big 12 defenses, but that didn't stop Humphrey from becoming one of the league's best centers.

Boston College C Alec Lindstrom

Another undersized center prospect, one would like to see Alec Lindstrom closer to 300 pounds, but otherwise he had a solid outing. His agility times were among the best of all centers and suggests he would be a solid fit in a zone-based blocking scheme, while his 111-inch broad jump shows a terrific amount of explosion. He is a Day 3 candidate who will have to outperform his draft slot if he hopes to break into a starting lineup, but his combine performance at least showed that he has potential to bet on.

Washington C Luke Wattenberg

A clear trend among centers this year is they are lacking in overall size and Luke Wattenberg is another example. But while his 299-pound frame may not be ideal, he showed enough agility-wise to feel comfortable with his mobility and overall athletic ceiling at his size, while his 113-inch broad jump was the fourth-best of all offensive linemen at the combine. Wattenberg will have to prove he can put size questions behind him, but he was one of the most explosive and overall athletic linemen in all of Indianapolis this week.

Nebraska C Cameron Jurgens

Yet another smaller center who put up some impressive numbers, Cameron Jurgens is a prospect who will earn a look from zone teams after he played in a zone-heavy scheme in college. He only did the 40-yard dash, but he was truly moving on his 40-yard dash, finishing the week with the fifth-best time of all offensive linemen and best among centers. For a big man to move that well, it is clear he is a player who will thrive in a scheme that lets him get on the move and block in space.