2022 NFL Scouting Combine: 5 Defensive Tackles Who Impressed and Could Fit the Jaguars

Day three of the NFL Scouting Combine's athletic testing is in the books and defensive linemen have all ran, jumped, and left impressions on teams throughout at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Throughout this week, we will take a look at each position group and examine which players had particularly impressive workouts and would also theoretically fit the Jacksonville Jaguars.

With the Jaguars owning four top-100 picks and 12 picks overall, there is no shortage of possibilities as the Jaguars look to reload their roster.

In this edition, we hone in on the centers and which prospects could potentially be in play for a Jaguars team that could be reshaping their interior defensive line group.

All Relative Athletic Scores are via Kent Lee Platte, who does a terrific job each year tracking the testing of each prospect.

Georgia DT Jordan Davis

Jordan Davis squashed any odd questions some had about his upside and just how rare of a nose tackle prospect he is. All it took was for him to have arguably the greatest combine performance in NFL history, or at least behind only Calvin Johnson. He did just that, though, posting the second-best vertical and the best broad jump among all defensive tackles. He is a rare athlete and truly one of a kind, and he should be in every conversation the Jaguars have if they move down from No. 1 at any point.

Georgia DT Devonte Wyatt

Another Georgia defender who impressed in a big way at the combine, Devonte Wyatt had as impressive of a day as any defensive tackle not named Jordan Davis. This didn't come as a surprise at all considering how explosive Wyatt was throughout his college career, which led to him being one of the nation's most disruptive interior linemen in 2021. His 4.77 and 1.66 10-yard split at 304 pounds are staggering numbers and show the kind of mobility this first-round talent has. Wyatt falling to No. 33 would be a minor surprise, but he should definitely be in the conversation to be the pick at the top of the second round if he is still around.

Houston DT Logan Hall

A disruptive defensive lineman who played all over Houston's front, Logan Hall posted an elite RAS score despite coming in at just 283 pounds. His 4.88 40-yard dash and 1.68 10-yard split are impressive numbers for his size, while he also posted the best shuttle score and tied for the best three-cone time among all defensive tackles. He seems like a likely top-40 pick, but there is reason to consider him at No. 33 since his athletic profile fits what Baalke has invested in during the past.

Stanford DL Thomas Booker

One of the big surprise winners of the combine is Stanford's Thomas Booker. He had long arms, good size at 301 pounds, ran a solid 40 with a 1.6 10-yard split, and had elite agility times. He finished with the best three-cone among all defensive tackles, second-best shuttle and the fourth-best broad jump, standing out in every drill he was a part of.

Connecticut Travis Jones

One of the biggest defensive tackles at the combine, Travis Jones had a terrific day. He had nearly 34.5-inch arms, ran a 4.92 40-yard dash at 325 pounds and had the third-best three-cone time among all defensive tackles despite coming in heavier than most other prospects. He looked smooth and powerful during the entire workout and is clearly a next-level athlete compared to most interior line prospects.