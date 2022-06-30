Jaguars LB Devin Lloyd Lands on Preseason All-Rookie Team

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd has some steep expectations facing him as a first-round pick and key piece of the Jaguars' future -- and others have noticed.

Lloyd, who the Jaguars selected out of Utah with the No. 27 overall pick in April, became the only member of the Jaguars' seven-player draft class to be named to NFL.com's preseason All-Rookie team.

Lloyd was named as one of the top linebackers, joining Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker and Houston Texans linebacker Christian Harris. Walker and Lloyd were the first two linebackers drafted, while Harris was the fifth after Troy Andersen and fellow Jaguars rookie linebacker Chad Muma.

"Lloyd's a versatile linebacker who can handle coverage duties whether it’s playing man-to-man against a tight end or dropping into zones," NFL.com wrote.

"Also, his power between the tackles will free up veteran tackle machine Foye Oluokon to chase the ball outside. Add in his ability to blitz through the A or B gaps, and Lloyd should make an immediate impact on the Jaguars' defense."

The Jaguars traded the No. 33 pick, the No. 106 pick (fourth-round), and the No. 180 pick (sixth-round) for the No. 27 pick, taking Tampa Bay's spot in the first round and ensuring one of the draft's top linebackers would land in Jacksonville.

Lloyd, a former safety, appeared in 47 games and started 32 for Utah after redshirting his freshman season. After collecting six tackles as a backup in 2018, Lloyd became a full-time starter in 2019. He earned honorable mention All-Pac 12 in 2019 after leading the team with 91 tackles, along with 11 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, three pass deflections, and one interception.

Lloyd was named a first-team All-Pac 12 member in 2020 as he started five games. The Utah team captain recorded 48 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two sacks, and one forced fumble, leading the team in tackles and tackles for loss.

Lloyd started 13 more games in 2021, being named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and First Team All-Pac 12 as he recorded 110 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, eight sacks, 10 pass deflections and four interceptions.

The rookie linebacker has drawn praise from teammates and coaches throughout the spring and figures to be a major piece of the Jaguars' defense as a rookie. Lloyd is expected to be a Week 1 starter and playing in a linebacker-friendly scheme like Jacksonville's is expected to be is only a bonus.

"You watch the film and you see the play-making ability," Jaguars defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell said about Lloyd earlier this month.

"Then you see him in person ... We saw him when we brought him in for the visit and we saw him on draft day. It’s just how long he is. That length is going to be to his advantage big time.”

“The thing we noticed about him is his hard work. First day he’s in building he’s looking for [Inside Linebackers] Coach [Tony] Gilbert. He came into the coaches locker room. ‘Coach, let’s go watch film.’ So when you get a guy that’s hungry like that and ready to get coached, that’s somebody special and he’ll just continue to grow and continue to perform and continue to do what we need him to do.”