Jaguars 2020 Undrafted Free Agent Tracker

The undrafted free agent process is always a huge moment for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Co-owner Tony Khan helps lead the charge for under the radar players, and in recent years it has resulted in players such as Jarrod Wilson, Tre Herndon, Corey Grant, and Allen Hurns being added to the roster.

Who will be this year's diamonds in the rough as the Jaguars continue to fill out their roster? After making 12 draft picks over the last three days, it may be difficult for any undrafted free agents to break into the Jaguars' lineup, but the fact that it is already such a young roster could be enticing to those who want to prove themselves.

To keep up with all of the latest undrafted free agent news, we are going to attempt to keep track of which free agents have reportedly signed with the Jaguars and will be official members of the franchise moving forward in 2020.

South Carolina RB Tavien Feaster

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, one undrafted free agent who will start his career in Duval is Tavien Feaster of South Carolina. Feaster is the only running back the Jaguars have added this offseason after the team surprisingly didn't draft any backs with their 12 picks. A Clemson transfer, Feaster recorded 672 rushing yards (5.1 yards per carry) for five touchdowns as a senior in 2019.

Georgia S J.R. Reed

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Jaguars have signed Georgia safety J.R. Reed. This is a big coup for the Jaguars because Reed was widely expected to be an early or mid-day three selection after a stellar 2019 campaign. In 2019, Reed was named a finalist for the Jim Thorpe award after recording 54 tackles, two for loss, one interception, and seven pass breakups.

North Dakota State TE Ben Ellefson

According to Dom Izzo of WDAY-TV Sports in Fargo, ND, the Jaguars will be signing NDSU tight end Ben Ellefson. The Jaguars drafted Georgia Tech tight end Tyler Davis in the sixth-round, but more bodies are needed at tight end to start the offseason due to an injury to James O'Shaughnessy.

Baylor LS Ross Matiscik

According to Colt Barber, Editor-in-Chief with SicEm365.com, the Jaguars are brining in long snapper Ross Matiscik in free agency. Jacksonville has Matthew Orzech on the roster but bringing in an extra long snapper for offseason camp to compete is common practice.

Missouri OL Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms

Gabe DeArmond of Missouri's Rivals.com reports that Tigers offensive lineman Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms will be signing a free agency contract with the Jaguars. Wallace-Simms, an offensive guard, was named to the AP 1st Team All-SEC following the 2018 season.

Eastern Michigan OT Steven Nielsen

Danish journalist Søren Hygum Hansen first reported this signing but we must give thanks to ESPN Jaguars reporter Mike DiRocco for the translation. He played in all of his games as a junior and senior and at 307 lbs. brings size to the Jags line during camp.

Ohio OL Austen Pleasants

This came from the source, with the Ohio Football account breaking the news that their 2nd team All-MAC lineman was signing an undrafted free agent contract and coming to Jacksonville.

Georgia Tech ATH Nathan Cottrell

While at Georgia Tech, Cottrell did a little bit of everything. He took snaps as a running back but made his mark on special teams. There he lined up as a gunner, a returner and even hauled in a touchdown on a fake punt. Special teams are where UDFA can typically make their name most known.

Florida WR Josh Hammond

First reported by Mark Long of the Associated Press, Gators receiver Josh Hammond will make the short trip to Jacksonville as an UDFA. Hammond was the victim of a crowded receiving corps his senior year in Gainesville but was nonetheless dubbed Mr. Dependable. He went 20 straight games without a drop. Look for him to have a good chance of making at least the practice squad, if not the roster as a special teams player.

San Diego State CB Luqman Barcoo

According to The Draft Wire's Justin M., the Jaguars are signing corner Luqman Barcoo. The Jags drafted corner CJ Henderson with their first pick (No. 9 overall) along with another corner, Josiah Scott, in the fourth round (No. 137 overall). Yet Barcoo is an intriguing UDFA. The JUCO transfer left San Diego State with a litany of accolades including being a Jim Thorpe Award Semifinalist (the award giving to the nation's best defensive back). He finished his senior season with a nation-leading 25 passes defended and nine interceptions, the latter of which was second in the nation.

UCF LB Nate Evans

Per Nate Evans himself, the heart and soul of the Knights' defense the last two years will be taking his talents to Jacksonville. In four seasons, Evans recorded 247 tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, eight pass deflections, one forced fumble, and three fumble recoveries.