Jaguars Not Awarded Compensatory Draft Picks for 10th Consecutive Year

For the 10th consecutive year, the Jacksonville Jaguars will go into the NFL Draft without the additional ammo of compensatory draft picks. The 2020 compensatory picks awarded to teams were announced on Tuesday, with 15 teams receiving picks.

The last time the Jaguars were awarded a compensatory draft pick was in 2010 when they received a sixth-round (No. 203rd overall) selection. They would later use that pick on James Madison defensive back Scotty McGee.

To put into perspective how long ago that was, a No. 1 song during the month the Jaguars last got a compensatory pick was 'Imma Be' by the Black Eyed Peas.

"Under the terms of the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement, the league also can assign as many as 32 additional “compensatory free agent” picks, which allow clubs that have lost free agents to another team to use the draft to try to fill the void. The awarded picks take place at the end of the third through seventh round," the NFL's operations page states. "Compensatory free agents are determined by a proprietary formula, developed by the NFL Management Council, which considers a player’s salary, playing time and postseason honors.

"The value of the compensatory free agents gained or lost by each team is totaled, and a team is awarded picks of equal value to the net loss of compensatory free agents, up to a maximum of four. "

The only players who are eligible to count toward comp picks are players whose contracts had expired. Players who had been cut or had their contracts voided do not count, thus explaining why the Jaguars got nothing in return for losing Malik Jackson and Tashaun Gipson.

The New England Patriots received the most compensatory picks this year with four, while the Houston Texans received the highest-possible pick with the 97th overall selection, a third-round pick. The Philadelphia Eagles received a compensatory pick for losing quarterback Nick Foles, who the Jaguars signed to a four-year contract.

Since 1994, 844 compensatory picks have been awarded to teams, with the Jaguars earning 19 of those, which is the eighth-fewest in that span. The teams with the most compensatory picks have been the Baltimore Ravens (52) and the Patriots and Dallas Cowboys (43 each).

The Jaguars will enter the 2020 NFL Draft with 10 draft picks, including two picks in the first, fourth, and sixth rounds, giving the Jaguars six picks in the first four rounds.

The Jaguars have been one of the most active teams in free agency in the last decade, with big contracts handed out to players like Foles, Jackson, Julius Thomas, A.J. Bouye, Calais Campbell, and more. This aggressive strategy has paid off at times, but it has also led to the team not getting the same advantage with compensatory picks that other teams get.