JaguarReport
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

Jaguars Not Awarded Compensatory Draft Picks for 10th Consecutive Year

John Shipley

For the 10th consecutive year, the Jacksonville Jaguars will go into the NFL Draft without the additional ammo of compensatory draft picks. The 2020 compensatory picks awarded to teams were announced on Tuesday, with 15 teams receiving picks. 

The last time the Jaguars were awarded a compensatory draft pick was in 2010 when they received a sixth-round (No. 203rd overall) selection. They would later use that pick on James Madison defensive back Scotty McGee.

To put into perspective how long ago that was, a No. 1 song during the month the Jaguars last got a compensatory pick was 'Imma Be' by the Black Eyed Peas. The J

"Under the terms of the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement, the league also can assign as many as 32 additional “compensatory free agent” picks, which allow clubs that have lost free agents to another team to use the draft to try to fill the void. The awarded picks take place at the end of the third through seventh round," the NFL's operations page states. "Compensatory free agents are determined by a proprietary formula, developed by the NFL Management Council, which considers a player’s salary, playing time and postseason honors.

"The value of the compensatory free agents gained or lost by each team is totaled, and a team is awarded picks of equal value to the net loss of compensatory free agents, up to a maximum of four. "

The only players who are eligible to count toward comp picks are players whose contracts had expired. Players who had been cut or had their contracts voided do not count, thus explaining why the Jaguars got nothing in return for losing Malik Jackson and Tashaun Gipson.

The New England Patriots received the most compensatory picks this year with four, while the Houston Texans received the highest-possible pick with the 97th overall selection, a third-round pick. The Philadelphia Eagles received a compensatory pick for losing quarterback Nick Foles, who the Jaguars signed to a four-year contract.

Since 1994, 844 compensatory picks have been awarded to teams, with the Jaguars earning 19 of those, which is the eighth-fewest in that span. The teams with the most compensatory picks have been the Baltimore Ravens (52) and the Patriots and Dallas Cowboys (43 each).

The Jaguars will enter the 2020 NFL Draft with 10 draft picks, including two picks in the first, fourth, and sixth rounds, giving the Jaguars six picks in the first four rounds. 

The Jaguars have been one of the most active teams in free agency in the last decade, with big contracts handed out to players like Foles, Jackson, Julius Thomas, A.J. Bouye, Calais Campbell, and more. This aggressive strategy has paid off at times, but it has also led to the team not getting the same advantage with compensatory picks that other teams get.

Comments

Draft

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2020 NFL Draft: Is Iowa Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs Worth the Jaguars’ Top Pick?

After an elite performance at the NFL Scouting Combine, should the Jaguars make Tristan Wirfs a priority at No. 9?

John Shipley

by

John Shipley

Jaguars' Defensive Lineman Calais Campbell Named to NFLPA Executive Committee

The Jaguars now have a player represented a top position in the NFL Players Association.

John Shipley

Should the Jaguars Pursue Recently Released Linebacker Christian Kirksey?

The veteran linebacker has had issues staying on the field, but could be a cheap option for a linebacker-needy team in March.

John Shipley

Looking Back on the Jaguars’ Past Drafts: 2018 Class Set to Be Depended on Heavily

How has the Jaguars' 2018 draft class progressed after its first few seasons in the NFL?

John Shipley

What Does the Proposed CBA Say About International Games, and Could This Impact the Jaguars?

The newly proposed CBA contains some interesting language about international games and the future of the NFL outside of the United States.

John Shipley

2020 NFL Draft: Should the Jaguars Make Louisville Left Tackle Mekhi Becton Their Newest Edge Protector?

Could the massive Mekhi Becton be the Jaguars' answer at left tackle with the No. 9 overall pick?

John Shipley

by

John Shipley

Report: NFL Is Evaluating the Franchise and Transition Tag Deadline — How Could This Impact the Jaguars?

If the NFL shifts its franchise and transition tag deadline, the Jaguars could be one team affected.

John Shipley

Jaguars, Colts, and Texans All Donate to Support Tennessee Communities Affected by Tornados

After tornadoes and severe storms devasted parts of Tennessee last week, the rest of the AFC South has stepped in to donate to affected communities.

John Shipley

5 Players the Jaguars Will Need to Take a Step Forward in 2020

Which players need to elevate their games next season to give the Jaguars a chance to have a winning season?

John Shipley

This week's player vote on the collective bargaining agreement now has an extended deadline. Instead of votes being due at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, the deadline is now 11:59 p.m. on Saturday.

John Shipley