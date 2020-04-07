JaguarReport
Jaguars Connected Pre-Draft to Receiver Jerry Jeudy, Offensive Tackle Andrew Thomas

John Shipley

With the 2020 NFL Draft fast approaching, teams are making sure to fill their schedule with prospects to conduct their unique pre-draft meetings via video chats or over the phone, and the Jacksonville Jaguars are no exception. 

The Jaguars have already spoken with Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas, which was first reported by Jordan Reid of The Draft Network. JaguarReport was able to confirm the meeting between Thomas and the Jaguars. 

JaguarReport has also confirmed the Jaguars have plans to speak with Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, though it is not clear if the meeting has already taken place yet.

The Jaguars own 12 picks in this month's draft, including the No. 9 and No. 20 picks in the first-round. With needs at both wide receiver and offensive tackle, it is understandable why the Jaguars would want to do their due diligence on Thomas and Jeudy. 

Jeudy (6-foot-1, 193-pounds) has been one of college football's top wide receivers in each of the past two seasons, taking over as the Crimson Tide's No. 1 receiver threat despite a crowded group of wideouts that also featured Henry Ruggs III. 

As a junior in 2019, Jeudy played a different role for the Crimson Tide offense, transitioning from a deep threat into a volume wide receiver who would be asked to win on short-yarage situations. A first-team All-SEC player in his final year of college, Jeudy caught 77 receptions for 1,163 yards and 10 touchdowns, giving him 24 touchdowns in the last two seasons.

Thomas (6-foot-5, 315-pounds) earned second-team Associated Press All-American and first-team All-SEC honors as a sophomore after making 13 starts at left tackle. In 2019, Thomas started 13 games for the Bulldogs at left tackle and being named a first-team Associated Press All-American and first-team all-SEC blocker in his final year in college. At the NFL Scouting Combine, Thomas turned in an impressive performance that saw him record a 30.5-inch vertical jump and a 7.58 three-cone time.

With the first round of the draft set to take place on April 23, the Jaguars appear to be doing their homework on some of the top offensive prospects in the class. While this is of course due diligence, the Jaguars have traditionally met with each of their first two picks in pre-draft meetings in the past several years. 

In 2019, the Jaguars hosted defensive end Josh Allen, who they selected at No. 7 overall, and offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor, who they traded up to No. 35 overall selection. These visits resulted in the Jaguars using their first two picks on the pair of SEC players.

In 2018, the Jaguars hosted defensive tackle Taven Bryan, who they drafted with the No. 29 selection. They also brought in safety Ronnie Harrison (No. 93 overall) and offensive lineman Will Richardson (No. 129 overall). This means three of their first four selections that year were players who visited with the team beforehand.

In 2017, the Jaguars brought in running back Leonard Fournette (No. 4 overall) and offensive tackle Cam Robinson (No. 34 overall) for

