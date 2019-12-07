Jaguar
Maven
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

2020 NFL Draft: Jaguars Prospects to Watch in SEC Title Game

John Shipley

When the University of Georgia Bulldogs clash with the Lousiana State University Tigers in today's SEC Championship Game in Atlanta at 4 p.m., there will be an abundance of future NFL players taking the field. Their focus will be on winning Saturday, but there are still Sunday reasons to watch the game, specifically for Jacksonville Jaguars purposes. 

Each program is among the elite of the elite and consistently produce top-tier talent each NFL Draft, and this year is no different. So, which players in today's game should Jaguars fans be focusing on from a draft perspective?

OT Andrew Thomas, UGA

Andrew Thomas is the hands-down favorite to be the first offensive tackle off of the board come April, and for good reason. He has dominating size, strength, and length and moves terrific in pass protection for a big man. The third-year starter is as clean of a prospect as you will find and should be a top-six selection because of it. With Jacksonville's offensive line issues, there should be no reason to discount Thomas as an option at this point. He is that good, and has a big stage to show it on Saturday.

S Grant Delpit, LSU

Out of all of the players on this list, Delpit makes the most sense for Jacksonville. The junior safety has had an up and down season after establishing himself as a star early on in his career, but he has the range and ball skills that Jacksonville's defense is desperately missing in its secondary. He is hit or miss against the run, but he has the natural coverage ability to make a name for himself on Sunday's if he can find some consistency. He has a much higher ceiling than current Jaguars safety Jarrod Wilson.

CB Kristian Fulton, LSU

Fulton is one of the best cover corners in the entire 2020 class. He has a few negatives to his game, such as a tendency to rack up penalties and be inconsistent off of the line when pressing wide receivers who are savvy with their releases, but he has the ability to legitimately develop into a No. 1 cornerback if he continues to develop. Look for him to be on an island against Georgia's depleted wide receiver group today, a chance for him to show he can take away an entire side of the field on a big stage.

WR Justin Jefferson, LSU

The 6'3" Jefferson is by no means a burner but he seems to catch everything thrown his direction and has shown an uncanny ability to win from the slot as a big-bodied possession type. He has put up some bonkers numbers in LSU's high-powered passing offense this year, specifically in the red-zone. He has the possession ability and knack for coming up in big moments that the Jaguars' wide receiver group is missing right now, and would be an instant upgrade to Chris Conley in the starting offense, specifically in the red-zone.

DT Tyler Clark, UGA

Just looking at Tyler Clark when he takes a football field, it is clear what value he can bring to a defense. The 6'4", 300-pound defensive lineman is a mountain of a man and he plays like a true immovable force. The versatile senior has been used all over Georgia's defensive front because he has the size and strength to anchor vs. the run but is also good enough with his quickness off of the snap and hand usage to make plays in the backfield. He could be a Calais Campbell replacement and/or understudy due to his ability to be a hybrid heavy end/defensive tackle. His eight tackles for loss in 2019 leads Georgia despite having a plethora of elite defensive talent around him, indicating just how impressive he is.

Comments

Draft

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jaguars and Gardner Minshew Prepared For Round 2 of Minshew Mania

John Shipley
4 0

The second phase of Minshew Mania will start this Sunday as the Los Angeles Chargers come into town.

Doug Marrone’s Decision to Give Gardner Minshew Live Practice Reps As Backup Is Unprecedented

John Shipley
2 0

Doug Marrone showed tremendous confidence in Gardner Minshew when he gave him extra practice reps despite being the team's backup.

Ronnie Harrison Questionable For Chargers Game

John Shipley
0

The Jaguars starting safety is currently still in the concussion protocol but at least was at practice Friday.

Bring the Payne: Jaguars' Coaches, Locker Room Confident in New Middle Linebacker Donald Payne

John Shipley
0

Donald Payne is the new man in the middle of the defense now that Myles Jack is out for the season.

Jaguars 'Proud' of Jawaan Taylor's 2019, But Still Looking for Improvement in Final Stretch

John Shipley
0

The youngest player on Jacksonville's roster has impressed in 2019, but still has a few things to work on.

Jaguars' Leader Calais Campbell Named A Finalist For 2019 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

John Shipley
1 0

The Jaguars' locker room leader has once again been recognized by his NFL peers.

2020 NFL Draft: 7-Round Jaguars Mock Draft

John Shipley
0

The first edition of JaguarMaven's Jaguars-specific mock drafts, looking ahead to 2020 and how the Jaguars can improve their roster.

JaguarMaven Week 14 Mailbag: Looking Ahead to the Draft & What to Do at QB

Andrew DiCecco
0

Our latest edition of our weekly question and answer series as we deliver the solutions and answers to the most pressing questions Jaguars fans have.

Jaguars Looking Ahead To Challenge of Seasoned Veteran Phillip Rivers

John Shipley
2 0

Jacksonville knows that they won't do anything that can fool 16th-year veteran Phillip Rivers; they just have to slow him down.

Jaguars OC John DeFilippo: ‘We Came Out in the Second Half and Executed Better and Did a Better Job’

John Shipley
0

Jacksonville's offensive coordinator John DeFilippo knew the QB change was tough, but it was one that paid off in terms of execution.