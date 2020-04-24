Jaguars Select K'Lavon Chaisson No. 20 Overall in First Round of 2020 Draft

The Jacksonville Jaguars have gone defense yet again in the first round, this time selecting LSU defensive end K'Lavon Chaisson with the No. 20 overall selection.

This is the first time the Jaguars have selected two players in the first round since 1998, when they drafted running back Fred Taylor and safety Donovan Darius. Earlier in the night, the Jaguars selected Florida cornerback C.J. Henderson with the No. 9 overall pick.

Chaisson (6-foot-3, 254-pounds) will replace veteran defensive Yannick Ngakoue as Josh Allen's running mate off of the edge of defensive coordinator Todd Wash's 4-3 defense. Ngakoue is still on the Jaguars' roster, but it is clear he will not be taking snaps for the team in 2020, making it paramount for the Jaguars to find another athletic edge rusher early in this year's draft.

While Chaisson may not be a fully-developed pass-rusher, he is an athletic phenom who the Jaguars can develop behind Allen, the top pick from 2019. In 2019, Chaisson played a major role for the Tigers' national championship defense, recording 6.5 sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss and one forced fumble.

In Chaisson's time with the Tigers, the young and emerging pass-rusher compiled 9.5 sacks, 19 tackles for loss, and 92 tackles.

Chaisson is the third defensive end general manager Dave Caldwell has selected in the first round since he first took over in 2013, joining Dante Fowler and Alen. Once again, Caldwell has spent a first-round pick on an SEC player, as Chaisson is the fifth-consecutive player from the conference the Jaguars have taken in the first round.

In total, the Jaguars have 10 more picks in this week's draft.