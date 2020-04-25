Jaguars Select Shaquille Quarterman No. 140 Overall in Fourth Round of NFL Draft

The Jacksonville Jaguars have selected Shaquille Quarterman, linebacker out of Miami, No. 140 overall in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. This is the Jaguars third pick in round four and the first Miami player in the 2020 Draft.

The Jaguars front office has been steadily plugging different areas of need, drafting potential defensive starters in the first round (corner CJ Henderson and outside linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson), an offensive weapon in the second round (receiver Laviska Shenault), a defensive anchor in round three (defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton), an offensive counterpart in the beginning of round four (offensive lineman Ben Bartch) and then secondary depth with the second pick of the fourth round (nickel Josiah Scott)

Quarterman played—and started—all four years at Miami, becoming the only Hurricane to start all 52 games of his career and never miss a start, according to UM. He was a freshman All-American and named to the All-ACC First Team his junior and senior year. In his final year, Quarterman delivered 107 total tackles (51 solo) and 15.5 tackles for loss along with five PBUs, seven quarterback hurries, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. A tenacious inside linebacker, Quarterman can blitz north to south, creating pressure that becomes a problem for opponents as games develop.

Quarterman will be returning home to play for the Jaguars. He played high school football at Oakleaf High School in Orange Park.

In total, the Jaguars have five more picks in this weekend’s draft, including three picks in the fourth round.