Jaguars Select Syracuse S Andre Cisco No. 65 Overall in 2021 NFL Draft

The Jacksonville Jaguars have drafted safety Andrew Cisco at No. 65 overall in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He is the Jaguars fifth pick so far in this year's draft, in which they own 10 picks overall in capital.

The 6-1, 216 pound Cisco is out of Syracuse. He spent the past three years with the Orange, albeit playing only two games in the 2020 season before suffering a season ending back injury. But in his 24 games over three years, he accumulated 13 interceptions, even leading FBS with seven interceptions as a freshman. During that time he also had 136 tackles and 16 pass breakups.

The Jaguars had the most cap money to spend this offseason and as such made a large number of moves in free agency this March and April.

They signed former Los Angeles Charger Rayshawn Jenkins during that time. The unit also returns Josh Jones, Daniel Thomas, Jarrod Wilson and Andrew Wingard. Still the secondary was lacking quality starter ready depth on the back end. Said Head Coach Urban Meyer back on March 9, “our defensive secondary needs to be revamped in a few spots.” Cisco begins that process now in the 2021 rookie class.

Head Coach Urban Meyer told reporters on Thursday night after round one that the club was looking at running back, safety and corner all at pick No. 25. The Jags eventually drafted Clemson Tigers running back Travis Etienne at the spot, reuniting him with his college teammate and the Jaguars No. 1 overall pick, quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

At the beginning of Day 2, the club drafted Georgia corner Tyson Campbell at 33 and then Standard offensive tackle Walker Little pick 45.

The 65th pick concludes the Jaguars work on Day 2 of the NFL Draft. They will be back on the clock tomorrow in the fourth round, first pick, No. 106 overall. Saturday's presentation of the NFL Draft begins at Noon Eastern.