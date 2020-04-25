JaguarReport
Jaguars Select TE Tyler Davis No. 206 Overall in Sixth Round of NFL Draft

John Shipley

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell must have heard his fanbase's pleas for tight end depth, as the team has selected Georgia Tech tight end Tyler Davis with the No. 206 overall pick, a sixth-round selection. 

Davis is the 11th player the Jaguars have drafted in the 2020 NFL Draft, and is the fifth offensive player. 

The Jaguars are likely betting on Davis' traits, as the UConn transfer came to Georgia Tech in a time of transition for the program, leading to middling production. After years of running the triple option, Georgia Tech moved to a pro-style offense last season, and Davis became their first featured tight end in quite some time. 

As a senior, Davis (6-foot-4, 250-pounds) recorded 17 receptions for 148 yards and one touchdown on the season. He served primarily as a run and pass blocker, while also serving on the specials teams units. 

Davis' time with UConn was a bit more prolific than his one season with Georgia Tech. In three seasons, Davis caught 47 passes for 500 yards and seven touchdowns, including six touchdowns in 2018, which was tied for the second-most by a tight end in UConn history. 

Davis will be joining a tight end room that includes veterans Tyler Eifert and James O'Shaughnessy, 2019 third-rounder Josh Oliver, and 2019 undrafted free agent Charles Jones. 

The selection of Davis follows cornerback C.J. Henderson (No. 9 overall), defensive end/linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (No. 20 overall), wide receiver Laviska Shenault (No. 42 overall), defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton (No. 73 overall), offensive lineman Ben Bartch (No. 116), cornerback Josiah Scott (No. 137 overall), linebacker Shaquille Quarterman (No. 140 overall), safety Daniel Thomas (No. 157 overall), wide receiver Collin Johnson (No. 165 overall), and quarterback Jake Luton (No. 189 overall).

