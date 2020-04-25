JaguarReport
Jaguars Select WR Collin Johnson No. 165 Overall in Fifth Round of NFL Draft

KassidyHill

The Jaguars have selected Collin Johnson, a receiver from the Texas Longhorns, in the fifth round of the NFL Draft, No. 165 overall.

The Jags have spent the majority of their 12 picks on defense thus far, taking corner CJ Henderson (No. 9 overall) and linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson (No. 20 overall) in the first, defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton (No. 73 overall) in the third, corner Joshiah Scott (No. 137 overall) in the fourth along with linebacker Shaq Quarterman (No. 140 overall), followed by safety Daneil Thomas (No. 157 overall) in the fifth.

Johnson is only the third offensive player drafted to the Jags thus far, joining receiver Laviska Shenault (No. 42 overall) taken in the third and offensive lineman Ben Bartch (No. 116 overall) from the fourth.

General manager Dave Caldwell told reporters Thursday night following the first round that there wasn’t “pressure” to focus on offensive weapons on Day 2 (rounds three and four) given that “we do feel like [quarterback] Gardner [Minshew] does have weapons.”

As Day 3 rolled on though, the ability to begin picking up future offensive players resulted in Johnson becoming a Jacksonville Jaguar.

Johnson was a four year contributor at Texas, finishing is Longhorn career with 2,624 yards (fifth most in UT history) and 15 touchdowns on 188 receptions. He missed six games his senior year with a hamstring injury, finishing second on the team in receiving production. He led the receiving corps as a sophomore when he averaged 58.8 yards per game. As a junior, Johnson set a Big 12 Championship Game-record with 177 receiving yards on nine catches with a touchdown in the title game against Oklahoma.

His father was an All-American defensive back at Texas—which is why the California native wanted to play college ball in the Longhorn state—before going on to enjoy a 10-year playing career with the Los Angeles Rams.

In total, the Jaguars have three more picks in this weekend’s draft.

  • Round 6: No. 189 and No. 206
  • Round 7: No. 223.
