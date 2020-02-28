Gargantuan Offensive Tackle Mekhi Becton Runs Wildly Impressive 40-Yard Dash — Could He Be an Option for the Jaguars?

Imagine you are an NFL defender. A play bounces outside and the opposing team's left tackle peels into space to deliver a head-on block to you. Now imagine that tackle is 364-pounds and moves faster than most of his peers.

That is the reality defenses will have to face in 2020 when Louisville offensive tackle Mekhi Becton takes the field. The towering left tackle measures in at 6-foot-7 and has 35 5/8-inch length arms, and apparently can clear 40 yards like a man 60 some pounds lighter. At the NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, Becton recorded a staggering 5.10 40-yard dash, which included an official 1.80 10-yard split.

Becton is the largest player at the combine, but the athleticism and explosion he showed during the 40-yard dash was nothing short of remarkable. He looks like a plus-athlete on tape, but it is doubtful anyone in the building expected Becton to reach the numbers he did on Friday.

For context's sake, Cam Robinson ran the 40-yard dash in 5.15 seconds at 322-pounds in 2017, and Luke Joeckel ran the 40-yard dash in 5.30 seconds at 306-pounds in 2013. Each of these two tackles were considered above-average athletes for the position, and the much larger Becton bested them both.

Of course, the 40-yard dash isn't a drill that is predictive of an offensive lineman's success at the next level. But even with that in mind, the fact that Becton ran as fast as he did at his size is worth taking note of.

Becton didn't just test well, either. He looked fluid and controlled in his movements during on-field drills, effortlessly transitioning his weight and changing direction in space. To move as effortlessly as he can at his size is something that some NFL team will easily fall in love with. Could the Jacksonville Jaguars be that team?

Becton doesn't turn 21 until Apr. 18, so his massive frame and quick feet still have even more maturing to do. Even with his youth, he has a lot of experience on an island at offensive tackle, playing both left and right tackle at Louisville. He has started 21 games at left tackle over the last two seasons but spent 10 games on the right side as a freshman. That kind of experience, when combined with his massive size and speed, could be enticing to the Jaguars at No. 9 overall.

Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell talked up the Jaguars' offensive line during his press conference at the combine on Tuesday, but the Jaguars still don't exactly have a solidified left side of the line. Robinson is entering the fourth year of his career and has thus far been up and down, though he had a very encouraging season as a rookie in 2017.

The former second-round pick sustained a torn ACL in Week 3 in 2018 and was sidelined for the rest of his sophomore season, but returned in Week 3 in 2019. Robinson started 14 games for Jacksonville last year but was clearly still trying to bounce back from an injury that halted his development.

But the Jaguars opt to not take a chance on Robinson getting back on track in the final year of his rookie contract? Since the team's brass has a win-now mandate in 2020, it wouldn't be illogical for them to want to secure the left tackle spot for next season and beyond with an offensive tackle at No. 9.

If the Jaguars were to miss out on key defenders such as Derrick Brown, Jeff Okuda, they would have to likely balance the value of an offensive tackle versus South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw. If they were to decide to spend their first pick on the offensive trenches since they have spent their last two first-round picks on the defensive line, Becton makes sense for them considering the type of offensive tackles they have drafted in the past.

For reference, here are the last four college offensive tackles the Jaguars have drafted and their measurements and how they compare to Becton:

Becton

Height: 6-foot-7.

Weight: 364-pounds.

Arm length: 35 5/8 inches.

Hand size: 10 3/4 inches.

Joeckel

Height: 6-foot-6.

Weight: 306-pounds.

Arm Length: 34 1/4 inches.

Hand size: 10 1/8 inches.

Robinson

Height: 6-foot-6.

Weight: 322-pounds.

Arm Length: 35 1/2 inches.

Hand size: 10 1/2 inches.

Will Richardson:

Height: 6-foot-6.

Weight: 306-pounds.

Arm Length: 35 1/4 inches.

Hand size: 9 7/8 inches.

Jawaan Taylor:

Height: 6-foot-5.

Weight: 312-pounds.

Arm Length: 35 1/8 inches.

Hand size: 10 inches.

With Joeckel as the only college offensive tackle the Jaguars have drafted under Caldwell with arms shorter than 35 inches, it is clear the Jaguars value size and length on the perimeter of the offensive line. That is the name of Becton's game, and they would be hard-pressed to find a tackle with a larger frame than his.

He still has some technical issues to clean up consistency wise, but he plays with a mean streak just as Robinson and Taylor do. The Jaguars favor long, large, and physical offensive tackles, and nobody in this class fits that bill more than Becton.

It remains to be seen if the Jaguars would be willing to find a replacement for Robinson instead of just letting him play out his rookie contract. But if Caldwell decides a new left tackle is more valuable than any other position at No. 9, it isn't hard to imagine Becton would be high on the Jaguars' wishlist considering his size, style of play, and elite athleticism.