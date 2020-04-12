Report: Jaguars Conduct Video Meeting with Florida State DB Levonta Taylor

Despite some irregularities with how teams can conduct pre-draft interviews, the Jacksonville Jaguars are continuing to adapt to the changing times and doing their due diligence.

Earlier in the week, JaguarReport was able to report the Jaguars had plans to speak with Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. Today, even more pre-draft connections were revealed as Jordan Reid of The Draft Network reported the Jaguars have had a video meeting with Florida State defensive back Levonta Taylor.

The Jaguars will certainly be in the market for secondary help once the 2020 NFL Draft rolls around, and Taylor is a player who has experience at both safety and cornerback. It remains to be seen where the Jaguars would prefer him at, but he has versatility thanks to his natural athleticism.

Taylor, a former five-star recruit, had an up-and-down career with the Seminoles over four years with the program, though it should be taken into consideration that he played for some of the most poorly coached and least successful FSU teams in school history.

In four seasons in Tallahassee, Taylor recorded 90 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, one sack, four interceptions, two defensive touchdowns, 10 pass deflections, and one forced fumble.

Taylor lacks ideal size for the cornerback position at 5-foot-10, 190-pounds, and this lack of size showed up frequently in college as he struggled against taller wide receivers. Due to his combination of size and athleticism, Taylor may be in line for a full-time transition to safety at the next level.

The Jaguars own 12 draft picks in this year's draft, including two picks in the first round. The Jaguars' picks are as follows: