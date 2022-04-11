Report: Jaguars GM Trent Baalke ‘Sees a Lot of Aldon Smith’ in Travon Walker

Could the Jaguars really shock the masses and take Georgia edge rusher Travon Walker at No. 1 overall?

The smoke around Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker continues to rise.

Walker has been one of the biggest risers of the entire draft process thanks to high marks from teams on his interviews and his spectacular performance at the NFL Scouting Combine. His ascent has taken him all the way into consideration to the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 1 overall pick, at least in many insider eyes.

The latest sign that could potentially point Walker toward the Jaguars at No. 1 comes from NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, who reported Monday morning that Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke sees traits in Walker that resemble former first-round pick Aldon Smith.

"I've heard the chatter Trent Baalke sees a lot of Aldon Smith in Walker," Garafolo tweeted.

Smith, of course, was a favorite of Baalke's when he was the general manager of the San Francisco 49ers. Baalke took Smith at No. 7 overall in the 2011 NFL Draft, his first draft as the 49ers' general manager. He took Smith over other prospects such as J.J. Watt, Robert Quinn and Ryan Kerrigan, placing an emphasis on Smith's rare physical traits.

Smith recorded 33.5 sacks and 56 quarterback hits in his first two NFL seasons before multiple arrests and suspensions, which eventually led to his release from the 49ers in 2015. But for a short period, Smith was one of the NFL's best and most productive pass-rushers and a true feather in Baalke's cap as a talent evaluator.

Could Baalke see similar traits in Walker? Like Smith, Walker is a bigger pass-rusher (Walker is 6-foot-5 and 272 pounds, while Smith was 6-foot-4 and 263 pounds). Both are also long players, with Smith having 35⅜-inch arms and Walker having 35½-inch arms, both ranking in the 95th percentile among edge defenders all-time.

“I think anytime you can add a pressure player to your team on the defensive side … If you look at my track record in San Francisco with what we did there relative to the edge pressure, that is a positive," Baalke said at the NFL Scouting Combine.

"This draft happens to be a good draft. There is going to be depth into the second and even the third round in terms of acquiring those types of players.”

Walker had arguably the best combine performance of any defensive player in 2021, measuring at 6-foot-5 and 272 pounds but still running a 4.51 40-yard dash (98th percentile), a 36-inch vertical jump (80th percentile), 123-inch broad jump (87th percentile), 6.89-second three-cone (93rd percentile), and a 4.32 20-yard shuttle (76th percentile).

Ranked a five-star recruit by 247Sports, Walker was the No. 22 ranked prospect in the nation in the 2019 recruiting class. The No. 2 prospect in the state of Georgia, Walker was the country's No. 3 defensive tackle and is considered a top-435 prospect in 247Sports' history. Walker committed to Georgia over offers from Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, South Carolina, and Clemson.

Walker had a successful first season at Georgia, earning Freshman All-SEC honors in 2019 as he was named a co-winner of Georgia's Defensive Newcomer of the Year award. In 12 games, Walker finished with 2.5 sacks, 3.5 tackles for loss and one pass deflection while also contributing on kickoff coverage units.

In 2020, Walker played in nine games and recorded 1.0 sack, 2.0 tackles for loss, one interception, and one forced fumble. Walker then had a career season in 2021, starting all 15 games as Georgia finished the year as National Champions. During Georgia's title run, Walker recorded 6.0 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss, two pass deflections, one fumble recovery, and a team-high 36 quarterback hurries.

“You have to take the player that you think is the best fit for the organization as a whole and makes the biggest difference," Baalke said at the combine.

"If that’s the offensive tackle position, you do it. If it’s edge rusher, you do it. I’ve always been a big believer in go big or go home. This draft has a lot of unique players in it. There may not be that clear number one but there’s a lot of very good football players at the top of this draft that we’re obviously going to be in position number one (and) have our pick of those players.”