3 Observations on Jaguars' Reported Pursuit of 49ers' Executive Ethan Waugh

The Jacksonville Jaguars could finally make the addition to the front office they have been rumored to make for months.

With the Jaguars shooting down the idea of an executive vice president in March, the next logical addition became an assistant general manager. And according to ESPN's Nick Wagoner, that addition could soon become official with longtime San Francisco 49ers' executive Ethan Waugh.

"49ers Vice President of player personnel Ethan Waugh has an offer from GM Trent Baalke and the Jacksonville Jaguars to become assistant general manager," Wagoner said on Twitter on Thursday. "He is expected to take it after the draft barring any snags, per league source."

But what does the Jaguars' reporter pursuit of Waugh mean and how could it impact the Jaguars moving forward?

Ethan Waugh is a well-liked and respected executive who would ultimately strengthen the front office

The initial reaction to Waugh taking a top role with the Jaguars from some inside the NFL is a positive one, in large part because Ethan Waugh is seen as a respected football mind who has worked his way up the ladder in San Francisco. While Waugh doesn't get the press or general manager looks that 49ers' assistant general manager Adam Peters gets, he is still a major piece of what the 49ers' have built. He went to pro days for Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields and Zach Wilson with John Lynch and Peters last season, showing he is a trusted voice with the 49ers.

Overall, the Jaguars have lacked forward-thinkers and overall a deep pool of talent in the front office for the last several years. While the Jaguars have some talented executives in director of roster management Trip McCracken and player personnel coordinator Drew Hughes, the Jaguars have still needed to add more voices to their football operations to bring them up to the same level as other NFL franchises. People throughout the league respect Waugh and see him as a bright football mind who potentially could be a general manager candidate down the road, making him a strong candidate for the Jaguars to add to the front office.

Trent Baalke was always going to bring in an executive he knows well

The initial reaction from many to the Jaguars potentially bringing in someone general manager Trent Baalke has deep ties with was disappointment, but there are zero reasons it should be seen as a surprise. In fact, it would be more head-scratching if Baalke hired someone he didn't have experience working closely with. That is how hires are made throughout all industries, and the NFL is no different. If Baalke was going to hire a No. 2 for the front office, it only makes sense for him to tab someone he has worked with in the past.

Waugh and Baalke have worked together previously, as Baalke was the 49ers' General Manager from 2011 to 2016 and worked for the Niners for 11 years as a scout (2005-2007), Director of Player Personnel (2008-2009), and Vice President of Player Personnel (2010). Waugh has 17 years of front office experience with the 49ers in a few different capacities. He started as the team’s personnel assistant where he was involved in the evaluation and scouting of college and professional players. Waugh also served as the team’s midwest regional scout (2008-2011), senior personnel assistant (2012-2014), and senior player personnel coordinator (2015-2017) during the final days of the Baalke era.

If Baalke was ever going to hire someone to be his right-hand man in the front office, it was always going to be someone from his past who he knows he can work with and who he knows is a talented evaluator; that is why Tom Gamble joined the front office last year, after all. Gamble was a trusted voice in the Jaguars' front office because Baalke has history with him, and Waugh would fall under the same category.

Yes, it may rub some the wrong way to see a Baalke confidant have his name rise to the top of the list, but this is the NFL. This was always going to be the case at assistant general manager. What is more important isn't the candidate's ties to Baalke, but instead what they could bring to the franchise. And in Waugh's case, it seems like a positive potential addition.

Could this help solidify Baalke's status at the top of the Jaguars' hierarchy even more?

With Baalke being able to likely handpick his new No. 2 entering the 2022 season, it stands to reason that Baalke could be even more entrenched in his role than many think. Baalke wouldn't be given the greenlight to hire an assistant general manager he has ties with if he was seen as a lame-duck general manager, nor would Waugh likely take the role if he didn't see it as a long-term fixture considering his history with the 49ers and chances to continue to move up the organization as Adam Peters gets more general manager interviews.

Does this mean a Baalke extension could be coming down the pipeline? Not necessarily, in large part because it doesn't make sense to extend Baalke one year after making him general manager. But it could mean Baalke has a longer leash than many anticipate, with the Jaguars instead resetting the front office in his long-term image as opposed to challenging his role and power.