5 Kickers the Jaguars Could Consider to Fill In for Josh Lambo

Just a week after the Jacksonville Jaguars had one of the NFL's most consistently successful kickers leading the special teams charge, the 1-2 Jaguars are now left scrambling ahead of Week 4.

Lambo has hit 94.9% of his field goals and 93% of his extra points since joining the Jaguars in 2017, so him being placed on injured reserve ahead of the Week 3 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football was a big blow. It remains to be seen how long Lambo will be out, but he will miss at least the next two games due to injured reserve rules.