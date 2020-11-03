5 Observations on the Jaguars’ QB Situation, What It Means Moving Forward

2020 has been a tough and strange year for the Jacksonville Jaguars. To add to the 1-6 season, the Jaguars will now be without their starting quarterback for an undetermined period of time, adding to the already piling list of woes for the last place squad.

With a thumb injury to second-year quarterback Gardner Minshew, the Jaguars will now start their sixth quarterback in the last 40 games in Week 9 against the Houston Texans. There was already an abundance of questions surrounding Minshew and Jacksonville's quarterback position before Minshew's injury, and those questions are now amplified with his absence.