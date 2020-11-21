5 Predictions For Jaguars Vs. Steelers: Luton Makes Final Start Before Minshew's Return

The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-8) will face another tough test this Sunday, with the NFL's only undefeated team set to face them in the form of the Pittsburgh Steelers (9-0).

The two teams have a storied history and typically play close games, but the franchises are on completely different trajectories today. As a result, a close battle like previous years maybe shouldn't be as expected as usual, but there are still a number of storylines to track throughout the bout. We break down our five predictions of those storylines here.