Should Cam Robinson's Franchise Tag Timeline Impact the Jaguars' No. 1 Pick?

In the Jacksonville Jaguars' eyes, the franchise has already figured out the left tackle position in 2022. The Jaguars franchise-tagged sixth-year offensive tackle Cam Robinson on March 8, guaranteeing Robinson close to $16 million once he signs the tag.

But as of this writing, Robinson has yet to sign the tag. Subsequently, there has recently been rampant speculation in the eyes of observers on the outside that the Jaguars could still have a big decision to make at the position when the NFL Draft rolls around on April 28 and the Jaguars hold the No. 1 pick.

Could Robinson's franchise tag timeline actually impact the Jaguars' No. 1 overall pick, though? If Robinson's tag isn't signed by April 28, could the Jaguars look to take Alabama's Evan Neal or NC State's Ikem Ekwonu at No. 1 and either rescind Robinson's tag or trade him while on the tag, which has happened in recent years with Frank Clark and Yannick Ngakoue.

It makes sense in a vacuum; the Jaguars could get better value at offensive tackle by taking one at No. 1 overall as opposed to paying Robinson the money he is due on the tag.

But is it actually plausible? Not quite.

In short, the Jaguars have made their intentions clear at left tackle for 2022. Regardless of when Robinson signs his tag, the expectation is still for him to sign it and maintain his vice grip on the Jaguars' left tackle position.

The Jaguars have had months to plan for the No. 1 overall pick and the left tackle position. If they ever had any intentions of a non-Robinson player starting at left tackle, they likely never would have tagged him in the first place.

The Jaguars knew they had other options other than Robinson when they tagged him. But even with this in mind, the Jaguars still made Robinson one of the league's highest-paid tackles for the 2022 season and have made clear they want to keep him on the roster beyond 2022.

The Jaguars knew they held the No. 1 overall pick in a draft where there are two tackles who most consider worthy of the selection, but they still chose Robinson.

The Jaguars knew they had 2021 second-round pick Walker Little waiting in the wings after three starts at left tackle as a rookie, but they still chose Robinson.

The Jaguars knew they had a legitimate shot at attracting premier free agent left tackle Terron Armstead in free agency, but they still chose Robinson.

If the Jaguars have already chosen Robinson over all of these options, why would they reverse course simply because Robinson's franchise tag has yet to be signed with months still remaining on the deadline?

"Experience. Experience and a guy that we know in Jacksonville, good relationship with the quarterback. It's hard to find really, really good left tackles in this league. And we feel like Cam is one of those good tackles," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said at this year's annual league meetings.

"We're just fortunate to be able to, you know, franchise him, keep him here, hopefully work out a long-term deal with him so he's around more than just a year. But keeping that and knowing his experience and knowing his expertise really made it easy for us to keep him around."

Robinson has appeared in 61 games during his five-year career after being drafted No. 34 overall in 2017. Last season, Robinson started in 14 games at left tackle, with rookie left tackle Walker Little (No. 45 overall) taking the other three starts.

Per TruMedia and PFF, Robinson allowed 15 sacks, 75 pressures, and 11 quarterback hits in 30 games from 2019-2020 -- an average of 7.5 sacks, 37.5 pressures, and 5.5 quarterback hits per season. But last year, Robinson allowed one sack, 29 pressures, and nine quarterback hits. While his quarterback hits increased, his allowed sacks and pressures ultimately decreased.

There are other left tackles who could provide potential upgrades over Robinson, but nothing the Jaguars have done to this point suggests they would be interested in them. The Jaguars had a clear and easy out on Robinson at the end of 2021, but they have opted to invest in him because they see him as the answer at left tackle.

The Jaguars clearly have a strong conviction in Robinson; a conviction so strong that pulling a 180 simply because he has yet to sign his tender would be an odd move. Perhaps the Jaguars attempt to play 3D chess and trade Robinson, but why would they enter that game of chicken when it is unclear if there would actually be a market for the former second-round pick?

Jacksonville has had decisions to make at left tackle, but they have already made them. Taking an offensive tackle at No. 1 shouldn't be out of the question due to the team's long-term needs, but Robinson's signed tender shouldn't play a factor.