How Did Jaguars' Rookie Ben Bartch Perform in His First Week of Playing Time?

The reign of the Smoothie King may soon be upon on Jacksonville following the Week 6 NFL debut of rookie right guard Ben Bartch.

When the Jaguars selected Bartch with the No. 116 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the expectation wasn't for Bartch to see the field soon. In fact, it was made clear the Jaguars saw Bartch as a future contributor as opposed to someone who would step in and challenge for a starting position right away.