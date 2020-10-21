Air it Out: How Has the Jaguars' Offense Distributed the Ball Through 6 Games?

Despite the Jacksonville Jaguars continuing to claim that they want to find balance on offense, Week 6 saw the Jaguars once again decide to rely on Gardner Minshew's right arm as opposed to the ground game. With that in mind, we do now have expanded data for our tracking of the offense's ball distribution.

Using data from Pro Football Reference we will look at targets, target share, air yards and much more as we dive into Jacksonville's passing game and what it means for the offense moving forward. With that said, here is how the Jaguars have distributed the ball through six games.