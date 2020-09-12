How James Robinson's Path Took Him From Illinois State to the Jaguars

When James Robinson takes his first carry against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, it will be quite the change from the last time he took carries at the East-West Shrine Game in St. Petersburg or for the Illinois State Redbirds in Normal, Ill.

This time, it will be under the stage of the NFL. And this time, he will be taking the bulk of the carries for an NFL team in the Jacksonville Jaguars instead of in an All-Star game or in the FCS.