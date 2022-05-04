Jaguars Re-Sign Adam Gotsis: 3 Observations on How Depth Chart is Impacted

The Jacksonville Jaguars officially brought back an underrated defender on Wednesday, announcing the re-signing of key backup defensive lineman Adam Gotsis.

Gotsis was left hanging in the wind throughout free agency and during the NFL Draft, but the Jaguars quickly moved to re-sign the dependable and disruptive defender following a draft where they added just one defensive lineman in No. 1 pick Travon Walker.

Gotsis has spent the last two seasons with the Jaguars, appearing in 32 games and recording three sacks, 10 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and 10 quarterback hits.

Gotsis was originally selected in the second round (63rd overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Broncos and his career totals with Denver (2016-19) include 109 tackles, 13 passes defensed, 5.0 sacks and two forced fumbles.

In 2019, Gotsis appeared in nine games, recording 16 tackles and one tackle for a loss before the knee injury ended his season down the final stretch. His best season came in 2018, with the former Georgia Tech lineman recording 38 tackles, three sacks, two forced fumbles and four tackles for loss in 16 games (12 starts).

What does the re-signing of Gotsis mean for the Jaguars moving forward and how could it impact the depth chart? We break it down below.

Gotsis is another smart re-signing for the Jaguars this offseason

While the Jaguars' external free agent additions have been panned throughout the offseason, the Jaguars do deserve credit for how they have kept their in-house talent this offseason. Gotsis is a good player who always deserved to be brought back after two strong seasons in Jacksonville where he was a genuine bright spot, and he follows the re-signings of other deserving players such as Tyler Shatley, Tre Herndon and Cam Robinson. Add in the Jaguars picking up the fifth-year option of Josh Allen, and the departures of DJ Chark, Myles Jack, and Brandon Linder are the notable ones from Jacksonville this offseason.

The Jaguars' free agency and draft moves can be debated, but what can't be argued is a shift in the Jaguars' priority to keep their own talent. Gotsis is an effective defender who is well-respected inside the Jaguars' locker room, and bringing players like him back is always something that will be seen as a plus from the view of those who really make the organization go.

Jaguars' two-deep defensive line is as impressive as it has been since 2017/2018

If there is one area of the Jaguars' roster that looks strong today, it is the defensive line and edge group. Yes, there are players like Travon Walker who still need to establish themself, but the overall sheer talent and depth along the interior and edge of the defense are significantly greater than in the last few years. This was true even before Gotsis returned, but having a great run-defender and serviceable pass-rusher return to the unit makes the statement even truer.

The Jaguars' once-great defense was built on a strong defensive line, with Yannick Ngakoue, Malik Jackson, Calais Campbell, Marcell Dareus, and Dante Fowler Jr. leading the charge. The Jaguars lost a few pieces over the years but adding a 10-sack rookie in Josh Allen 2019 looked like it was keeping a strength a strength. Then the Jaguars lost Campbell and Ngakoue and the Jaguars' defensive line quickly became one of the least talented in the NFL.

The Jaguars have worked hard this offseason to fix that, pouring an abundance of resources into the front to join some draft picks and big-money free agent additions from a year ago. The Jaguars will have to prove it on the field, but on paper they look to have depth across the line that they haven't had in several years.

How could Gotsis fit into Mike Caldwell's scheme?

The Jaguars have been hard at work adding front seven players this offseason, adding Foley Fatukasi and Arden Key in free agency and Travon Walker with the No. 1 overall pick. Now with the re-signing of Gotsis, the Jaguars have more or less returned last year's front minus Taven Bryan but with several upgrades throughout. This of course begs the question of exactly what Gotsis' role in defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell's scheme could be.

The role that makes the most sense for Gotsis is still as a rotational lineman who gives the starters a breather as he plays between 40%-50% of the snaps. The closest comparison for Gotsis to another player in this scheme would be Tampa Bay defensive end William Gholston, who frequently lines up in a 4i and a three-technique in Tampa's defense, giving him the chance to stack guard with his length. This is where Gotsis' strengths are as well. Expect him to be a big part of the Jaguars' defensive line rotation, especially in between the tackles.