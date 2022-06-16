Jaguars Depth Charts: Projecting Jacksonville's Defense Entering Summer

The Jacksonville Jaguars are a few weeks away from football.

Real football.

Until the Jaguars open training camp toward the end of July, all the team can do is digest what they accomplished this spring and what challenges they are facing when they come back together for the final phase of their preparation for the 2022 season.

"I expect them to take time off, but at the same time, I do expect them to stay active. We’ll give them a workout book, a plan, a nutrition plan for the next six weeks that they can follow," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Thursday.

"Guys that are living in town can obviously come by and use the facility and lift. Our guys will be down there instructing. I expect them to come back into camp in great shape. It’s something that now when we do come back in a few weeks, it’s for real and we’re competing for roster spots. It kind of behooves them to make sure that they’re in great shape.”

So, how does the roster look ahead of training camp? Where do players stand at the end of the offseason program? We give our best guesses below in an defensive depth chart projection.

First-team defense (3-4 base)

OLB: Josh Allen

OLB: Travon Walker

The Jaguars didn't draft Travon Walker to be a backup in his rookie season. He is going to start across from Josh Allen from the first snap of the season, and the Jaguars have already begun to give him full starters reps in practice this spring.

IDL: Foley Fatukasi

IDL: Roy Robertson-Harris

NT: Malcom Brown

You could likely swap out Brown and Fatukasi in some packages and alignments, but these look like the three defensive linemen the Jaguars are going to hope will plug things up vs. the run. Don't count out Adam Gotsis or DaVon Hamilton as potential starters, either.

ILB: Foyesade Oluokun

ILB: Devin Lloyd

No, Chad Muma will not push for a starting spot as a rookie. The Jaguars have Foyesade Oluokun locked in as a starter after giving him a hefty contract this March, while the trade-up for Devin Lloyd in the first-round shows he has a leg up on Muma. Lloyd, like Walker, got complete starters reps this offseason.

CB: Shaquill Griffin

CB: Tyson Campbell

The Jaguars will be giving Shaquill Griffin and Tyson Campbell an entire offseason and training camp to work across from each other for the first time after Campbell was miscast as a nickel corner early in his career. Griffin took Campbell under his wing as a mentor last year and the Jaguars will surely hope it pays off in Campbell's second season.

FS: Andre Cisco

SS: Rayshawn Jenkins

Andre Cisco not starting for the Jaguars until the very end of the 2021 season never made much sense. There is an argument to make for him being the most talented defensive back on the team, which is saying something considering the investments the Jaguars have made in the cornerback room and with Rayshawn Jenkins. Once Jenkins is cleared for everything, he is back in the saddle as a starting safety.l

First-team defense (nickel)

OLB: Josh Allen

OLB: Travon Walker

Expect guys like Dawuane Smoot and K'Lavon Chaisson to rotate on third-downs, but the Jaguars' primary two edge rushers in nickel will be Josh Allen and Travon Walker.

IDL: Arden Key

IDL: Roy Robertson-Harris

The Jaguars are going to rotate their interior linemen quite a bit, so expect to see Adam Gotsis and Foley Fatukasi on third-downs as well. But for now, Arden Key and Roy Robertson-Harris are the Jaguars' two best interior rushers.

ILB: Foyesade Oluokun

ILB: Devin Lloyd

No changes at linebacker when the Jaguars go to nickel. The Jaguars paid Oluokun and drafted Lloyd each to be four-down linebackers, so they won't leave the field otherwise for specific packages that call for it.

CB: Shaquill Griffin

CB: Tyson Campbell

Nickel: Darious Williams

Darious Williams was the Jaguars' big addition to the cornerback room this offseason. While the Jaguars' defensive coaches have been coy about which cornerback will play in the slot, the entire expectation and reality inside TIAA Bank Field is that Williams will be the Jaguars' slot corner. As things stand today, Tre Herndon appears to be the Jaguars' backup nickel, taking every first-team rep this spring while Williams was unable to practice during OTAs.

FS: Andre Cisco

SS: Rayshawn Jenkins

Second-team defense (3-4 base)

OLB: Dawuane Smoot

OLB: K'Lavon Chaisson

Two players who should see a fairly solid amount of snaps as rotational pass-rushers and edge setters as Dawuane Smoot and K'Lavon Chaisson. Smoot is talented enough to start for some teams, so it is a good sign for the Jaguars' depth that he is now their No. 3 edge rusher. Jordan Smith's unfortunate knee injury opened the door for Chaisson to get a third crack at making an impact.

IDL: Adam Gotsis

IDL: Jay Tufele

NT: DaVon Hamilton

It wouldn't shock me if any of these players started at some point this season, but the fact they are backups is a good sign since they would have all started for the Jaguars two years ago. All three of these players are solid against the run and have the upside to make impacts as pass-rushers. The Jaguars will rotate their defensive linemen heavily, so expect these guys to still play a decent bit.

ILB: Chad Muma

ILB: Shaquille Quarterman

The question of who the Jaguars' fourth linebacker will be was answered this spring. It is going to be Shaquille Quarterman pending any changes in training camp. He had a terrific spring and is well-liked and respected by the staff and teammates. Muma is the Jaguars' No. 3 linebacker and may be on the field in specific packages, but his true calling card as a rookie will likely be on special teams.

CB: Tre Herndon

CB: Gregory Junior

Tre Herndon is the Jaguars' primary backup in the slot, but I believe he would be the first cornerback they move outside if something happened to Campbell or Griffin. Or the Jaguars could move Williams outside and put Herndon in the slot. Either way, it is clear to me Herndon is their No. 4 cornerback. Gregory Junior will have to battle Montaric Brown and Xavier Crawford for the No. 5 role, but he stood out enough this spring to believe he can.

FS: Andrew Wingard

SS: Daniel Thomas

Andrew Wingard is the Jaguars' No. 3 safety, while Rudy Ford and Daniel Thomas will battle it out for the next role. Each is a star special team performer, but we give Thomas the slight edge since he was able to participate in practices this spring.