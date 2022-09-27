Jaguars DVOA, EPA Update: Where Do Lawrence and the Team Rank After Week 3?

Each week throughout the rest of the 2022 season, we will keep a running track on how the Jacksonville Jaguars stack up in some of the most pivotal and stable advanced team metrics, along with how Trevor Lawrence ranks among all qualifying passers.

For reference on last week's numbers, here is where the Jaguars and Lawrence ranked after Week 2.

Overall

In terms of overall ranking, the Jaguars are the No. 2 team in Football Outsiders' DVOA metric for the second week in a row. They have the No. 5 offense, No. 4 defense and No. 17 special teams, making them the only team with a top-5 offense and defense.

Offense

All EPA/Success Rate stats are via rbsdm.com

DVOA: No. 5

EPA/Play: No. 7

Success rate: No. 10

Dropback EPA: No. 6

Dropback success rate: No. 1

Rushing EPA: No. 17

Rushing success rate: No. 29

In short, the Jaguars' offense is humming right now. The only downside has been the running game has been stagnant the last two weeks outside of two long touchdown runs by James Robinson, including a 50-yard run last week.

"It was a six-man front, so we mainly wanted to use that play vs. a six-man front, and we knew if we got that, it would be a good run," right tackle Jawaan Taylor said on Monday about Robinson's long score vs. the Chargers in Week 3. "If not a house call then definitely a first down, because we’re just trying to convert, and it ended up being a home run shot, so it was good.”

Defense

All EPA/Success Rate stats are via rbsdm.com

DVOA: No. 4

EPA/Play: No. 3

Success rate: No. 2

Dropback EPA: No. 7

Dropback success rate: No. 7

Rushing EPA: No. 2

Rushing success rate: No. 1

There isn't a single weakness when it comes to the Jaguars' defense through three weeks. This is impressive considering they were in the bottom half of the league after allowing four touchdowns and 28 points in Week 1, but allowing just 10 points and forcing five turnovers the last two weeks has done quite a bit to boost the unit.

"Just focusing on the things that we’ve started with, which is stopping the run. That’s been our focus all week, stopping the run," Dawuane Smoot said on Monday. Especially this week, we know that it’s how their offense goes. We stop the run, then we can all have fun. That’s been the focus”

Trevor Lawrence

DYAR: No. 3

DVOA: No. 4

QBR: No. 7

Effective yards: No. 3

Completion %: No. 6

TD%: No. 7

INT%: T-No. 3

Y/A: No. 16

AY/A: No. 7

NY/A: No. 10

ANY/A: No. 6

Sack%: T-No. 1

EPA/play: No. 5

CPOE: No. 2

Success rate: No. 1

In short ... Trevor Lawrence has arrived. The only metric he isn't among the best in the NFL in is yards per attempt, but that is evened out when you consider the minimal negative plays associated with his play the first three weeks.