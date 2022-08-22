Jaguars Mailbag: Judging the Potential Week 1 OL, Tim Jones' Impact and More

Each week during this year's season, Jaguar Report will take Jacksonville Jaguars-related questions from our readers across social media and answer them in a question-and-answer format, giving readers a chance to have their voices heard.

This week, we look at the offensive line, expectations for rookies and Tim Jones' rise during the receiver battle.

Q: I understand there is a depth problem with the team in many positions, however, what position group has the best depth in your opinion

A: I think it is either the interior defensive line or the inside linebacker room. The Jaguars haven't seen No. 27 pick Devin Lloyd in full-speed action to this point due to a hamstring injury, but he is a productive and athletic rookie who should quickly translate to the NFL.

Aside from him, the Jaguars have seen Shaquille Quarterman and rookie linebacker Chad Muma stand out both in camp and in preseason games. They are very different styles of linebackers, but each has made plays in Lloyd's place. Then you can factor in starting linebacker Foyesade Oluokun, who has become a leader of the defense, and some impressive plays from backup Tyrell Adams. It has been a really good group in camp.

Then there is the defensive line. The fact the Jaguars could justify releasing Malcom Brown because of their depth both in terms of run defenders and interior pass-rushers says a lot. I think the Jaguars have a good starting core in DaVon Hamilton, Roy Robertson-Harris and Foley Fatukasi, while Adam Gotsis, Dawuane Smoot, Arden Key, Jay Tufele, and Israel Antwine all look capable in their own specific roles.

Q: Who do you think ends up on the practice squad?

A: A team can have 16 players on the practice squad, so I appreciate the loaded question. I will try to tackle it, though.

Gregory Junior Josh Thompson Benji Franklin Lujuan Winningham Willie Johnson Kevin Austin Jr. Gerrit Prince Nick Ford Israel Antwine Shabari Davis De'Shaan Dixon Coy Cronk E.J. Perry Loser of WR battle Loser of WR battle Loser of RB battle

Q: How do you think the RT battle has shaken out so far? Do you feel either one has a leg up at the moment?

A: I honestly think the two have been fairly even. Walker Little really impressed in the weeks Jawaan Taylor missed, while Taylor has had two back-to-back solid games at right tackle. Little being beaten for a sack by T.J. Watt shouldn't be held against him to a high degree, either.

With this said, Jawaan Taylor seems like the favorite. The Jaguars are giving him the first crack in the rotation in practices and games, which may be a minor thing but, to me, shows they don't view Taylor as chasing the job as opposed to being the player who is trying to fend off a competitor. If the two are event, I think Jaguars lean the experienced right tackle.

Q: Who is the Week 1 starting offensive line?

A: My guess is this ...

LT: Cam Robinson

LG: Ben Bartch

C: Luke Fortner

RG: Brandon Scherff

RT: Jawaan Taylor

Bartch got all of the reps at left guard during Saturday's game. It wasn't a rotation, with Tyler Shatley playing both guard and center. Instead it was simply Bartch at left guard and then Shatley at center with the second-team offense. If Bartch wasn't the favorite to start, then I don't think this would have been the case.

Q: You’ve covered the team through 3 different head coaches Training Camps now. Do you feel that with Doug in charge, it actually feels like the team is finally heading in a healthy direction long-term?

A: I think the talent is noticeably improved this year compared to the 2020 training camp under Doug Marrone and 2021 training camp under Urban Meyer. Better players on both sides of the ball alone ups the quality of practice and how camp seems to look in terms of overall performance, and this year's overall depth and talent far outdoes the last two camps.

With that said, Pederson does seem like the coach with the most connected pulse to his team. He is clearly respected by both sides of the ball and his grip on the direction of the offense is more impactful than anything Marrone did, while Meyer and his asinine ideas were from another planet entirely.

Q: How much has Tim Jones stood out to you? He made more plays than anyone against the Steelers

A: I think Tim Jones is someone who has always impressed, even if it hasn't been noticeable to many on the outside. He was well-liked by the staff last year and rebounded from injuries this season to look like one of the most impressive backup receivers on the team during the spring. He made a statement during OTAs when he caught everything thrown to him, and this has mostly carried over to the preseason and training camp.

Jones hasn't been dominant in camp because he doesn't have rare size or speed, but he has been consistent. He can play inside and outside and get open at all three levels of the field, and he even showed some good yards after catch ability against the Steelers. He is a Marvin Jones-type of receiver, a wideout who is tough and runs good routes and just wins despite not having a trademark physical trait.

Q: It seems that some of the defensive linemen who struggled last year such as Jay Tufele and DaVon Hamilton are playing better so far this year, and the Jaguars are getting more out of Arden Key than was expected. Do you attribute this solely to coaching and player development?

A: I think part of it is player development, while health makes a big impact too. Both Jay Tufele and DaVon Hamilton dealt with injuries in the past, but each was healthy this offseason and attacked it. They have stood out in training camp as a result of them being in their best physical shape and also due to them simply taking the natural progression of an improved player. Arden Key, meanwhile, was trending up this year after a career year last year and seemed primed for a breakout.

I do think the coaching and scheme make a big impact as well. The overall work-ethic and culture of a position group are driven by the players and the position coach, and it seems like both Brentson Buckner and the Jaguars' collective defensive talent and scheme has helped the Jaguars' defensive line elevate their game.

Q: Which UDFA rookie has the best shot to make the 53 right now?

A: Israel Antwine. In fact, I am not sure any other undrafted free agent has a shot to make the roster. Antwine is in a tough fight with Jay Tufele for the final interior spot, with the undrafted free agent flashing impressive strength over the course of training camp. The wide receiver room is too crowded, while the backup cornerback spot is most likely going to Montaric Brown.

Q: Obviously the QB plays a major factor, but would you rather have 2017s offensive skill position group, or the current skill position group?

A: This is tough because I think the 2017 version of Allen Robinson before his injury would be the best skill player in the group. A healthy James Robinson is better than a rookie Leonard Fournette, while Kirk, Zay Jones and Evan Engram are better than Allen Hurns, Marqise Lee and Marcedes Lewis. I lean this year's squad.

Q: Worst starter on defense?

A: I don't think it is fair to label any starter on the defense as the "worst" starter for a few reasons. For one, I have never left a training camp and thought of a player as a worst starter for either unit. Units succeeded based on their overall strength, so the quality of player is normally the same for most of the 11 players on the field aside from two cases: rookies and blue-chip players.

Blue-chip players will obviously just look different compared to their peers. That is why they are as good as they are. It is clear the Jaguars have a few clear top players on the defense, just like any other season. Rookies are a different breed, with them either looking like they belong or looking like, well, rookies.

So with the expected Week 1 defense, I think the player with the biggest transition is linebacker Devin Lloyd. Travon Walker is another rookie starter, but he has been able to show in camp and the preseason that he belongs. Lloyd has dealt with a hamstring injury though and hasn't played in a game or been a full participant in practices.

Lloyd is obviously a talented player and if he plays to his potential quickly, he could be one of the most exciting playmakers on the Jaguars' defense. That doesn't make him the "worst" starter, but the one with the most to prove early on.