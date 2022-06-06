Jaguars Mailbag: Which Defenders Could See Their Production Jump?

Each week during this year's season, Jaguar Report will take Jacksonville Jaguars-related questions from our readers across social media and answer them in a question-and-answer format, giving readers a chance to have their voices heard.

Q: No defenders really had impressive numbers last year. Does that change this year, and who changes it?

A: You aren't wrong. The 2021 Jaguars had one player with double-digit pass breakups (Tyson Campbell with 10), one player with multiple forced fumbles (Andre Cisco), two players with more than three sacks (Josh Allen with 7.5, Dawuane Smoot with six), one player with more than seven tackles for loss (Allen with 12), one player with more than 15 quarterback hits (Smoot with 16), and only one player with multiple interceptions (Campbell with two). All in all, the Jaguars just didn't make impact plays on defense last year and the lack of individual production shows it.

So, which players do I think see a jump in production this year? I think Shaquill Griffin is one candidate who makes a lot of sense. Seven pass breakups and no interceptions in 2021 means Griffin is a prime candidate to see a massive jump this year, especially if his ball skills improve from last season.

I would also point to Roy Robertson-Harris. The former Chicago Bear had some impressive performances down the stretch as a pass-rusher last season but still finished the year with three sacks, nine quarterback hits and four tackles for loss. Robertson-Harris had a better year than his numbers show, especially after an early-season ankle injury, and I would be surprised if he doesn't exceed them this year. Not only is he a much better fit in Mike Caldwell's defense than Joe Cullen's, but he is still the Jaguars best interior pass-rushing option and should as a result see a lot of chances to get after the quarterback.

Q: Who is your surprise starter on offense and defense?

A: This is a good question! Last year's surprise starter was Andrew Wingard, with no real surprises on offense. I once again wonder if the offense will have any surprises at all considering it appears every offensive line position outside of right tackle has an established starter and newcomers like Evan Engram, Christian Kirk and Zay Jones will start at their respected positions.

On defense, though, I think there is one name to monitor: Adam Gotsis. Gotsis got a lot of valuable reps with the starting defense in last week's OTA practice and has the traits to be an impact player against the run and a serviceable pass-rusher. A Week 1 front seven of Josh Allen and Travon Walker at outside linebacker with Gotsis, Robertson-Harris and Foley Fatukasi starting along the defensive line seems like it is actually plausible.

Q: What kind of role will Dan Arnold have with the addition of Evan Engram?

A: I think he will clearly see a smaller role than last season, when he was the Jaguars' top passing option as a result of injuries at wide receiver and tight end. Arnold is a solid player, but a role as a No. 2 option in the tight end room might actually serve his skill-set better than last year when he was asked to shoulder the load at the position before his injury. Engram should be expected to start and see the lion's share of work at tight end, but Arnold will still carve out a role thanks to his movement skills.

Q: How has the 2021 rookie class looked? Do you think they have climbed the depth chart or fallen a bit?

A: I think it is safe to assume Lawrence, Etienne, Campbell, and Cisco will have large roles. Etienne is going to see a lot of action. especially early in the season, and Campbell and Cisco look like starters in the secondary. After that it is a bit murkier. Walker Little has to win the right tackle job from Jawaan Taylor or enter a second year as a swing tackle. Jay Tufele and Jordan Smith are working with backup units and should be considered depth options, though Smith did leave Monday's practice with an injury. It isn't outside reason to think Luke Farrell could play a larger role on offense than Tufele and Smith do on defense this season.

In short, I think four of the first five picks will play early and often, while the rest of the class still has to prove themselves on the depth chart.

Q: Based on Doug Pederson's history, are you worried at all that he won't value investing in a true #1 WR to help Trevor's development, relying on scheme/TEs instead?

A: I don't think it is fair to look back at Pederson's history and assume the Jaguars won't take big swings for a No. 1 receiver. They paid Christian Kirk above market value and more or less like a No. 1 receiver, while their attempts to trade for Amari Cooper also show a willingness to add playmakers to the position. The Jaguars didn't land a dominant No. 1 this offseason like many hoped they would, but I do think their actions and intentions have disproved that Pederson won't invest in receivers. Every team and offseason is different, so I think Pederson's lack of a No. 1 receiver with the Eagles had more to do with that specific team and their resources. With this in mind, the Eagles did sign Alshon Jeffery to a considerable deal and drafted Jalen Reagor in the first-round during Pederson's tenure, so he didn't exactly shy away from the position.

Q: Any guess for who the unnamed player who sung Ben Bartch’s praises at the pro bowl was?

A: My guess? DeForest Buckner, who was more or less a complete non-factor in Week 18's surprise win over the Colts. Buckner started two games against Bartch last year, so he makes sense. Other guesses could be Grady Jarrett or Jeffrey Simmons, but Buckner is my guess.

Q: I’d like a Walker Little update. Is he working at right tackle at the OTAs? What do you think are his chances to win the job over Taylor?

A: It seems like the early leading candidate to win the job is Taylor, who got first crack at right tackle last week and seemingly this week as well. This competition will heat up more when pads come on and the preseason begins, but there is a real chance Little enters Year 2 as a backup once again. Taylor's three years of starting experience at right tackle compared to Little's relative inexperience overall and complete non-experience at right tackle may give him the edge.

Q: What's your "WAY too early" prediction for the WR depth chart Week 1?

A: Marvin Jones and Zay Jones on the outside, Christian Kirk in the slot. All three play all three roles. Then, you have Laviska Shenault as the next man up as the No. 4 receiver and a healthy Jamal Agnew as the No. 5. If Agnew isn't healthy, I think the next option could be Laquon Treadwell, who has had a better offseason than Kevin Austin thus far. Don't count out Marvin Hall as a potential No. 6 option, either.

Q: Who'd you pick as 3rd QB? Perry, who has potential or Luton who has experience?

A: This is tough. Luton's experience would obviously be quite advantageous, but there is a lot of appeal to Perry's upside, especially as he has shown improvement this offseason. I am going to guess Luton would win it, but CJ Beathard's Monday injury could change things.

Q: Who is the most underrated pickup this offseason?

A: Arden Key. I think Key legitimately has the potential to hit six sacks or more in a rotational role. The Jaguars failed to be able to bring waves of pass-rushers in rotations last season, but they have the improved depth to do so this year. Considering Key could be a major impact player as a pass-rusher despite being signed to a minor deal makes him quite the underrated pickup.