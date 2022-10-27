Jaguars vs. Broncos: 5 Pressing Questions on London Matchup

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-5) are on the heels of a four-game losing streak and will now have to travel across the pond to London to face the Denver Broncos (2-5) to get their season back on track.

To preview this week's big game, we spoke to Chad Jensen of Mile High Huddle to get their insight on the team the Jaguars are faced to do battle with.

1) How different does the Broncos' offense look with Russell Wilson under center as compared to Brett Rypien?

Chad Jensen: The Broncos' offense definitely looks a lot more capable, and dangerous. I know that's saying something for as bad as the Broncos have been offensively, but Wilson's arm provides a deep threat that Rypien doesn't, and his legs present challenges to a defense that his backup simply doesn't. Otherwise, the whole scheme Nathaniel Hackett called in Rypien's start looked the same Xs and Os-wise.

2) Just how good is this Broncos' defense?

Chad Jensen: The Broncos are very good but it's not an elite defense. Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero does a phenomenal job of dialing up creative and timely pressure packages, and his coverages are varied and usually well-disguised. But his run fits have been questionable and the Broncos' tackling has been downright woeful at times. Until those two things are fixed, this defense is just barely on the outside looking in when it comes to the NFL's class of elite units.

3) If the Broncos win or lose on Sunday, what do you think is the main reason why?

Chad Jensen: If the Broncos win or lose, it's because of the offense. The defense continues to turn in victory-worthy performances. If it could just get some help from Wilson and the offense, we'd be talking about a force to be reckoned with. If they lose, it'll be because the Broncos offense failed to launch again. If they win, it's because Wilson finally provided a spark.

4) Which Jaguar is seen as a player the Broncos must stop to win the game?

Chad Jensen: The must-stop for Denver is the quarterback. Get to Trevor Lawrence with pressure, confound him in coverage, and the Broncos will have a path to victory with significantly less resistance.

5) Score prediction?

Chad Jensen: I'm honestly still vacillating on how I expect this game to turn out. I'm leaning Jaguars right now, but I'll have to disappoint you on the score front because I'm not sure quite yet.