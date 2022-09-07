Jaguars vs. Commanders: 5 Pressing Questions as Pederson Faces Wentz

It is game week. For the first time in the Doug Pederson era, the Jacksonville Jaguars are gearing up for a meaningful football game. 60 minutes of action.

Debuts from a coaching staff, free agents and No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker. The potential improvement from Trevor Lawrence. The return of James Robinson. A teacher in Pederson against his former pupil in Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz. Sunday will have it all.

But how do those who know the ins and outs of the Commanders feel about the Jaguars as they take on Ron Rivera's squad in a road opener? We talked to Commander Country's Jeremy Brenner to get the view from the other side.

1. What kind of confidence is there in Carson Wentz?

JB: The fanbase hasn't shown true confidence in Carson Wentz, but after last season's season-ending loss to the Jaguars, that's understandable. However, the team itself doesn't feel the same way. The Commanders are committed to Carson Wentz at quarterback. The team needs stability at the position after playing eight quarterbacks the last three seasons, and Wentz was the most practical way to make that happen this offseason. On paper, Wentz may be an average quarterback, but it's an upgrade from what Washington has had over the last few seasons.

2. If the Commanders win Sunday, what will be the reason why?

JB: The defense shows up. The easiest way for the Commanders to win games is how they did in 2020 when the defense ranked No. 2 in the league and how the Colts won games last year. Both teams were defensive-minded and Wentz just has to go out there and manage the game, keep the ball out of Jacksonville's hands, and run some clock. That's the best formula for success. If the defense can find its 2020 form, Washington can win this game and many more in 2022.

3. Is there any concern over a lack of Chase Young for the Commanders?

JB: Definitely. Young is the defense's crown jewel, even though he underperformed last season before tearing his ACL. He makes the defense better not for his skill, but for the amount of attention he draws. It frees up Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne a little bit on the defensive line and shrinks the room for error on the opposing team's quarterback. The team has played a lot without Young in the past year, so for this specific game, it shouldn't be that big of an issue.

4. What kind of roles can we expect for Antonio Gibson and Jahan Dotson?

JB: Antonio Gibson didn't have a great training camp. His fumbling issues re-surfaced, and had rookie Brian Robinson Jr. not been tragically shot twice in the leg last week, he would have been the starter. In a weird twist of fate, Gibson gets another shot to retain his starting role. He ran for over 1,000 yards last year, so he's certainly capable of being a lead back.

As for Jahan Dotson, it's still very difficult to tell. He's a rookie, but he hasn't acted like one. Many reports out of camp say he's acted like a "veteran," which is likely why he was named the starting slot receiver. I think his range his pretty vast. He could have five catches for 100 yards and two touchdowns, or be almost invisible. Sunday is the first test.

5. What's your prediction for the game?

JB: The Commanders are the better team on paper, playing at home and has Carson Wentz playing his former coach Doug Pederson. Every pre-game storyline favors Washington, so I have to lean that way. I think the Jags make it a game, but the Commanders get the final stop they need to win the game.

Commanders 21, Jaguars 13