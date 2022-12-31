Jaguars vs. Texans: Betting Odds, Point Spread, Over/Under

The Jacksonville Jaguars want to do a lot of things in Week 17. For one, they want to avenge a Week 5 loss at home vs. the Houston Texans that they still believe never should have happened.

"Yeah, you look at the way we played the first game, especially watching the tape this week going back through it, it’s like some of that stuff is hard to watch," Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said this week.

"Offensively and personally didn’t play near my best, and we just left a lot out there. It’s good to watch it, obviously. You learn a lot, and you see the growth and where we’re at now, individually where I’m at now and as an offense, the level we’re playing, it’s where you want to be. You want to be playing well at the right time. You don’t want to go back and change any of it because I think that’s helped get us to here, but obviously for me, definitely want to play better and give us a chance to win obviously."

So with the Jaguars set to take on Houston on Sunday after nine straight losses to the Texans, let's take a look at this week's odds. All betting odds are courtesy of Sports Illustrated Sportsbook.

Point Spread: Jaguars -1.5

Moneyline: +140 Texans, -167 Jaguars

Over/Under: 43 (-110)

The Jaguars and Texans are both 7-7-1 against the spread this season. The Jaguars are not planning to rest any starters and are expected to be at near full-strength in Week 17, with Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson placing a great deal of importance on the game on Friday.

"Those are great examples of guys who have been in the postseason (OLB Arden Key, WR Marvin Jones Jr., WR Christian Kirk) on other teams, so we’ve got to bring that same type of culture here," Pederson said.

"I’ll lean on those guys. They know how to prepare, know how to get themselves ready to go. What the sense of urgency means to playing in the postseason. Again, we’ve got a challenge this weekend with Houston. That’s our first task, and we want to make sure the guys stay locked in and ready for that.”