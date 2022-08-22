Little or Taylor? The Final WR?: 5 Jaguars Position Battles To Watch

The Jacksonville Jaguars will kick off the 2022 season against the Washington Commanders in just 20 days.

In fewer than three weeks, the Jaguars will have to put their best players on the field and hope an offseason and summer of building up the roster and coaching staff will pay off. But until then, the Jaguars are still looking for their best 53 players to enter Week 1 with.

With one preseason game and a handful of practices against the Falcons left, which position battles are worth keeping a close eye on? The clock is ticking, so which way is each battle leaning? We examine below.

No. 1 Right tackle: Jawaan Taylor vs. Walker Little

The Jacksonville Jaguars don't appear any closer to having a starting right tackle today than they did when training camp began, but that wasn't to be unexpected. The Jaguars have truly made it a competition between fourth-year tackle Jawaan Taylor and Walker Little, who is entering his second season and his first at right tackle.

The Jaguars have started Taylor in each of the past two preseason games, though he and Little have regularly rotated with both the starting and backup offenses. Taylor has played a few more snaps than Little since he missed the Hall of Fame game with a hamstring injury and may have the inside track to the job, but practices in Atlanta should go a long way toward finding an answer.

No. 4 Running back: Ryquell Armstead vs. Mekhi Sargent

The Jaguars have made it clear who their top-three running backs are. James Robinson and Travis Etienne will see roles with the starting offense while Snoop Conner slots in as the third back. But with the Jaguars having two running backs coming off injury and one rookie at the position, it makes sense for them to look to keep four backs on the roster.

The battle for No. 4 running back comes down to former 2019 draft pick Ryquell Armstead and Mekhi Sargent, who the Jaguars claimed on waivers last year. Each has experience with running backs coach Bernie Parmalee and each has seen mostly run with the second- and third-team offenses since training camp began, though Armstead has been the first of the two to take reps both in practice and in games.

Despite Armstead seemingly having the advantage in terms of reps, it has been Sargent who has more production. Armstead has carried the ball 10 times for 26 yards this preseason, catching three passes for 14 yards. In comparison, Sargent has 13 carries for 39 yards and eight catches for 54 yards. Neither has produced a lot, but Sargent has been more impactful.

No. 5 and 6 Wide receiver: Laviska Shenault vs. Laquon Treadwell vs. Jeff Cotton Jr. vs Tim Jones

The Jaguars' top wide receivers are as clear as their top three running backs. Christian Kirk, Zay Jones and Marvin Jones have zero competition for starting jobs, while Jamal Agnew is clearly going to make the roster and have a role. The question instead is who the other two receivers would be, and the Jaguars seemingly have four options to choose from.

Laviska Shenault battled through a hamstring injury in the middle of camp and has only played in the Steelers game so far, but it has been a camp to forget. He has seemingly been a non-factor with the starting offense, and the Jaguars may be thinking that he has to be utilized in the same way that Agnew is. He has one catch for six yards and has struggled as a punt returner this preseason.

Then there is Laquon Treadwell. Treadwell has been the next man up on the outside when the Jaguars have had injuries at receiver and he is also one of the Jaguars' best run blockers at the position, but his lack of speed and upside is a very real factor. He has four catches for 37 yards and the most reps with Trevor Lawrence among the four.

Jeff Cotton Jr. has arguably been the most impressive of any of the candidates during training camp practices, but it hasn't translated to the preseason. He lost on one contested ball against the Browns that resulted in a pick-six by Cleveland, while he caught just one catch for 14 yards last week. He has size and speed but the production hasn't been there.

Tim Jones, meanwhile, has caught 11 passes for 116 yards and made several standout plays against the Steelers' backups. Coaches love his route-running and versatility, though he will have to continue to make ground on the other three receivers in the running to make the roster.

No. 6 cornerback: Montaric Brown vs. Xavier Crawford vs. Gregory Junior

The Jaguars have seemingly made it clear they see Chris Claybrooks as their top backup on the outside, while Tre Herndon is their top backup option in the slot and has inside/outside versatility. Just judging by the preseason and training camp, the Jaguars' top five cornerback spots are secure. But what if the Jaguars want to carry another cover man into Week 1?

In this event, it seems the Jaguars would be down to three players: Seventh-round rookie Montaric Brown, sixth-round rookie Gregory Junior and backup nickel cornerback Xavier Crawford. Crawford has been excellent in the preseason and training camp, with Junior slotting in behind him on the depth chart as he has gotten more run in the slot than on the outside.

If the Jaguars want a nickel option, Crawford should be the pick. Brown has impressed at times on the outside however and also carries special teams value that has been apparent each week, making it a tough call between the two.

No. 4 outside linebacker: Jamir Jones vs. Da'Shaan Dixon vs. Rashod Berry

The Jaguars have serious depth questions at outside linebacker after Jordan Smith's knee injury this spring. Travon Walker and Josh Allen will start, with K'Lavon Chaisson sticking around likely as a backup option. But what about a fourth edge rusher who can provide depth in the event of injuries?

Jamir Jones has been given the most run opposite Chaisson as the backup outside linebacker, though Da'Shaan Dixon has been a standout performer in the preseason. Rashod Berry has a lot of traits the Jaguars' staff likes, but he is still raw as a true edge defender. One of these players will likely make the roster, but there isn't much yet separating them.