Column: Minshew's Handling of Injury is Understandable ... So is Potential Frustration from Jaguars

In many ways, it is hard to blame Gardner Minshew for attempting to do what every athlete is asked to do -- tough it out.

With the Jacksonville Jaguars' 2020 season, and Minshew's odds of being the quarterback of the future, quickly circling the drain, the best thing for Minshew was to be on the field and just keep chipping away at the season. If Minshew was to be taken off the field for any reason, including injury, what guarantee was there he would ever return?