Ranking Trevor Lawrence's 5 Best Games as a Rookie

The 2021 season didn't go how most thought it would for Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, but that doesn't mean it was all bad.

The No. 1 overall pick and generational quarterback prospect started all 17 games in Jacksonville's 3-14 campaign last year. As a rookie, the former Clemson star completed 59.6% of his passes for 3,641 yards (6.0 yards per attempt) for 12 touchdowns and 17 interceptions, which included a lengthy period where Lawrence didn't throw a touchdown pass.

But even with Lawrence's rookie season being brought down by the Jaguars' on- and off-field dysfunction under Urban Meyer, there were still moments and weeks of brilliance from Lawrence, who consistently flashed the talent that made him a unanimous No. 1 overall pick.

So, which games were Lawrence's five best? Which weeks stand out compared to the rest of his rookie season? We break it down below.

5) Vs. Jets in Week 16

The Jaguars failed to turn Lawrence's Week 16 performance against the New York Jets and fellow rookie quarterback Zach Wilson into a win, but it was still an encouraging performance from Lawrence. Lawrence went 26-of-39 for 280 yards in a 26-21 loss, which is even more encouraging when you factor in that he was without star running back James Robinson for almost the entirety of the contest.

Lawrence was playing with patchwork pieces by Week 16, but he still posted his fourth-best completion percentage, third-most passing yards, fifth-best quarterback rating, fifth-best adjusted yards per pass attempt, second-most first downs, and best first-down percentage of the entire season. He was mostly smart with the ball, too, posting his lowest bad throw percentage of the season. Lawrence was the better quarterback that day, but the Jets were the better team.

No. 4) Vs. Titans in Week 5

The Jaguars were unable to get a win in Week 5 in the wake of Urban Meyer's bar fiasco from the week prior, but the Jaguars did see Lawrence turn in his second-straight strong performance after a solid start against the Cincinnati Bengals the week before. The Jaguars would go on to drop to 0-5 after a 37-19 loss, but the 18-point loss wasn't because of Lawrence's play.

Lawrence completed 23-of-33 passes (69.70%) for 273 yards and one touchdown with an interception, while also rushing for a score. It was Lawrence's third-most accurate game of his rookie year while his 92.1 quarterback rating was his fourth-best. Add in his fourth-best adjusted yards per pass attempt of 7.54 and his second-lowest bad throw percentage of the season and this was a strong week from Lawrence.

No. 3) Vs. Dolphins in Week 6

Lawrence's first NFL win and game-winning drive came across the pond vs. the Miami Dolphins, with the Jaguars knocking down a game-winning field goal in the closing seconds to win 23-20 over a then-struggling Dolphins team. It was the end of what was a mostly good day for Lawrence who consistently put the Jaguars in good positions sans one fumble.

Lawrence finished the game 25-of-41 (60.98%) for 319 yards and one touchdown, while also making several big throws for the Jaguars in the clutch and converting key third-downs throughout the contest. His 93.4 quarterback rating was the third-best of his rookie year while his 8.27 adjusted yards per attempt was his second-highest mark as a rookie.

No. 2) Vs. Bengals in Week 4

Arguably Lawrence's coming-out party -- or it would have been had Meyer not dragged the Jaguars into chaos -- was Week 4 on Thursday Night Football against Joe Burrow and the Bengals. Despite the Jaguars' defense offering virtually no resistance to Burrow and the eventual AFC champions, Lawrence and the Jaguars nearly knocked them off in a 24-21 loss.

Lawrence didn't throw any interceptions against the Bengals after throwing seven in his first three games, while also completing 70.83% (second-best rate of his season) for 204 yards and a rushing touchdown. The game saw Lawrence play mistake-free football, finishing with his second-best quarterback rating and best adjusted yards per attempt figure of his entire rookie season.

No. 1) Vs. Colts in Week 18

There was never any doubt about which game was Lawrence's best, was there? The Jaguars' shocking 26-11 win over the Colts in Week 18 in Jacksonville not only knocked the Colts out of the playoffs, but it gave the Jaguars and Lawrence a strong performance to close the season on, giving them some much-needed confidence entering 2022. Lawrence diced up former Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus in his final game as a rookie, completing 23-of-32 passes (71.88%) for 223 yards and two touchdowns.

Not only was it Lawrence's first multi-touchdown game since his Week 1 debut, it was one of just six games in which Lawrence didn't turn the ball over via fumble or interception. Lawrence's 118.8 quarterback rating was the highest of any game in his rookie year, he had the third-best adjusted yards per pass attempt of any of his games, the third-highest first-down percentage, and third-lowest bad throw percentage. Lawrence saved his best for last as a rookie, and the Jaguars are hoping now he can take that game and use it as a springboard into 2022.

"I was -- whether fortunate or unfortunate, I was on the opposite sideline the last game of the year with a chance to get to the playoffs," Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor said after he was hired.

"Trevor comes out, he's like 20 of 25 in the very first half, 9 of 11 on 3rd down, kind of lit us up and kept us out of the playoffs. I definitely remember that. At the time had a bad taste in my mouth, but now on this side of it, that was very encouraging, very exciting to see."