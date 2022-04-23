Scout Weighs In on Jaguars Options at No. 1

One scout has spoken with Jaguar Report about what he sees with the Jaguars' options at No. 1 and where he would go.

What to do, what to do.

The 2022 NFL Draft is just five days away. The Jacksonville Jaguars are -- according to general manager Trent Baalke -- down to four players to consider with the No. 1 overall pick. Soon, Baalke and head coach Doug Pederson will have to work with the rest of the organization to determine which one of the four players is the best option at No. 1 overall.

"You better be right and that person is going to come in and start. That’s why you pick him at one," Pederson said.

"Whether you’re picking first overall, or in our case a couple years [in Philadelphia] ago second overall, we moved ourselves up in the draft to do that, there are going to be guys that are going to get in the mix right away.”

Most speculation has the Jaguars, Baalke and Pederson pegged as having the following four players as options at No. 1 overall: Georgia EDGE Travon Walker, Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson, North Carolina State OL Ikem Ekwonu, and Alabama OL Evan Neal.

But which players make the most sense for the Jaguars at 1? Who would outsiders with a pulse on the draft slot to the Jaguars if they were making the pick?

That is the question we posed to an NFL scout this week. The scout, who was granted anonymity so he could speak freely about prospects and another team in the NFL, was asked for his thoughts on Hutchinson, Walker, Ekwonu, and Neal, and told us who he would take at No. 1.

Georgia EDGE Travon Walker

A player who seemed to receive praise from Baalke during Friday's pre-draft press conference, Travon Walker has put himself in the conversation for the No. 1 overall pick and is seen by many as either the favorite or the No. 2 option.

"Love him. Just a big, explosive, mean player. He is going to be scary once he is in an pro defense and scheme," the scout said. "He is going to wreck things. He is also the most versatile D-line guy because he can fit any defense. At worst, you get a great run defender who will get sacks based on his athleticism alone."

In 2020, Walker played in nine games and recorded 1.0 sack, 2.0 tackles for loss, one interception, and one forced fumble. Walker then had a career season in 2021, starting all 15 games as Georgia finished the year as National Champions. During Georgia's title run, Walker recorded 6.0 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss, two pass deflections, one fumble recovery, and a team-high 36 quarterback hurries.

Walker then had arguably the best combine performance of any defensive player in 2021, measuring at 6-foot-5 and 272 pounds but still running a 4.51 40-yard dash (98th percentile), a 36-inch vertical jump (80th percentile), 123-inch broad jump (87th percentile), 6.89-second three-cone (93rd percentile), and a 4.32 20-yard shuttle (76th percentile).

Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson

Aidan Hutchinson is the betting favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick. The Michigan product and 2021 Heisman Trophy runner-up is an athletic specimen, has top-notch production and is seen by many as the likely top pick.

"Some guys just got it. Strong hands, plays every snap like it could be his last. Will be one of his team's best run defenders by August," the scout said. "The short arms scare me but other guys have made it work. He will get double-digit sacks by year two. He is all football and will be one of the hardest workers in a locker room instantly. Safe pick for Jaguars if they do it."



Hutchinson was a backup as a true freshman, recording 12 tackles and one tackle for loss while also being named the team's 2018 Team Rookie of the Year Award on defense. It wasn't until 2019 that Hutchinson was able to truly shine, but he did so in a big way in his first year as a starter, recording 68 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, six pass breakups, four quarterback hurries, and two forced fumbles.

Hutchinson played in just three games in 2020 due to a fractured ankle that prematurely ended his season. He recorded 15 tackles and one pass deflection in those contests before a monstrous senior season that saw him finish second in Heisman Trophy voting as he was named a consensus All-American. During the 2021 campaign, Hutchinson recorded 14 sacks, 16.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and three pass deflections.

North Carolina State OL Ikem Ekwonu

Could the Jaguars pass on an edge rusher and take an offensive lineman at No. 1? That is what this scout would do. Ikem Ekwonu could play right tackle or left tackle for the Jaguars in the long-term, while also filling in at left guard in the short-term.

"I think this would be a home-run pick for Jacksonville. He is who I would take. Whether it is at tackle or guard this kid has Pro Bowl all over him. Book it," the scout said. "Nobody is more enjoyable to watch even if he can get a little wild at times. But he is violent without being too much of a headache. Doug [Pederson] and Andy [Reid] always had freaks on the line and he fits it. Best offensive lineman in the draft and helps the quarterback."

After a successful freshman season, Ekwonu split time at left tackle and left guard in 2020. He started four games at guard and six at tackle.Ekwonu had arguably his best season in 2021, starting another 11 games and earning unanimous All-American honors, as well as earning All-ACC placement and being named the Jacobs Blocking Award winner as the ACC's top lineman.

Alabama OL Evan Neal

The favorite to be the Jaguars' top pick before the combine kicked off, Evan Neal has seen his prospects of being the No. 1 pick dim quite a bit over the last two months. Still, he is seen by many as one of the draft's best offensive players and could help protect 2021 No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence.

"I think he could be a really good right tackle. He can play left tackle and guard but you do wonder why he didn't dominate in 2021. But he still gets the job done," the scout said. "Really respect how many roles he played for Alabama. People think moving around is easy and it isn't, especially as a young kid in the SEC. But does he go before last year's first two guys [Penei Sewell and Rashawn Slater]? Probably not."

Neal's career got off to a quick and successful start at Alabama, starting at left guard for the Crimson Tide in 13 games as a freshman. Neal was moved to right tackle as a sophomore, starting 12 games on the edge across from Alex Leatherwood.

Neal was moved a third time in 2021, going from right tackle to left tackle following Leatherwood's departure to the NFL. A consensus All-American and first-team All-SEC member following 15 starts at left tackle as a junior. finishing his career with 40 career starts spread across three positions.