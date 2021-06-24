Way-Too-Early Depth Charts: Projecting the Jaguars' 2021 WR Lineup

The Jacksonville Jaguars are slowly but surely marching along with the rest of the NFL to the start of the 2021 season, arguably the most anticipated season in franchise history. As fans count down the seconds until the debuts of Urban Meyer and Trevor Lawrence, the Jaguars are putting in time, energy and sweat to prepare for the season.

From now up until the start of Week 1, we will see the Jaguars grow as a team in Meyer's vision. The 90-man roster will be cut down as position battles take place throughout the roster.

As this offseason progresses, we will take a look at each position and give our best guess as to what the depth chart will look like come Week 1 -- at least based off the information we currently have.

We have already hit the quarterback room and the running back and tight end positions, along with the offensive line. Now, we take a look at arguably the deepest position on the Jaguars' entire roster: The wide receiver room.

No. 1 'X' WR: DJ Chark

While we will not be naming any of the top three receivers the team's overall No. 1 receiver, it is important to note the different roles they are projected to play. As for Chark, he will likely fill in the most as Jacksonville's 'X' receiver, or as the offense's receiver who aligns to the weak side of the formation. This is the receiver in the offense who has to be able to beat press coverage at the line of scrimmage and get separation against man defense.

"DJ [Chark]: phenomenal ball skills. He's got the timed speed. We need him to play to that speed, which he will. Again, he can be a game-changer at the X position because he can go vertical. And he can not only run vertical routes, but he can run intermediate routes too." Jaguars wide receivers coach Sanjay Lal told Jaguar Report in April.

Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer challenged Chark publically this offseason to improve upon a 2020 season that saw Chark's production plummet. While Meyer had a harsh evaluation of Chark's season, the former second-round pick and 2019 Pro Bowler has taken the challenge in stride, adding a considerable amount of strength this offseason.

While Chark's future with the Jaguars past 2021 is a toss-up, he is set to be one of the most important pieces of the offense this fall. He has the speed and size to win deep, a blend of each trait that no other Jaguars' receiver offers. If he can help Trevor Lawrence generate big plays as a rookie, his value for beyond 2021 will only increase.

No. 1 'Z' WR: Marvin Jones

Marvin Jones will likely also see a sizeable amount of time in the slot this season, but we figure that on the outside opposite Chark is where he will line up the most. Jones has performed in this role in offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell's offense in Detroit for the last two seasons, finding massive success while doing so. The 'Z' receiver can be put in motion since he is off the line of scrimmage, freeing him up across the middle and underneath, a role Jones thrived during his time in Bevell's offense -- an offense Jones himself has said is his favorite he has played in during his NFL career.

"Obviously, his offense kind of speaks for itself with the success that he’s had since he’s been in the league, and it’s just a fun offense. It’s a fun offense where I can go inside, go outside, do a lot of the things that I didn’t do before having his offense," Jones said in March after signing with the Jaguars. "So, it’s a lot of stuff that you can do, and I think it fits perfect for me.”

Jones' production speaks for himself. In the last two seasons alone, only five players have caught more touchdowns than Jones, who recorded 138 catches on 206 targets for 1,757 yards (12.7 yards per catch) and 18 in two seasons in Bevell's offense. By comparison, Chark is the only Jaguars receiver with double-digit touchdowns in the last two seasons with 13.

No. 1 Slot WR: Laviska Shenault

Arguably the most talked about player on the Jaguars' offense this offseason outside of Trevor Lawrence, second-year receiver Laviska Shenault seems primed to breakout in Bevell's offense and under Lal's tutelage. Shenault caught everything that came his way during OTAs and minicamp, looking explosive in his routes and as a downfield threat and showing strong ball skills in the red-zone. Shenault was the Jaguars' best separator at wide receiver a year ago according to Next Gen Stats and likely will fit into the slot and the 'Z' position the most often.

"I mean, when we first got here, I liked him coming out of Colorado. I remember looking at him in Seattle and saying, ‘Wow, what a tremendous athlete.’ But the gains that he’s made and some of the strides that he’s made in the spots that we’re putting him in has been really amazing," Jaguars passing game coordinator Brian Schottenheimer said during minicamp last week. "And he’s been a guy that’s almost showed up every day with a couple big plays you get excited about."

In 14 games last season, Shenault caught 58 catches on 79 targets (73.4% catch rate) for 600 yards (10.3 yards per catch) and five touchdowns. He also recorded 33 first downs through the air, 7.6 yards per target, 18 rushes for 91 yards, and 298 yards after the catch according to Pro Football Reference. He was one of the Jaguars' top playmakers despite being miscast in the offense, but the expectation out of Jacksonville is for him to see more time as a true wide receiver in 2021.

No. 4 WR: Phillip Dorsett

An important training camp battle throughout training camp will be behind the Jaguars' top three receivers, with Phillip Dorsett and Collin Johnson as the two leaders to be the Jaguars' primary backups. As of today, however, Dorsett could have a slight edge on the job due to his profile as a speed threat and field-stretcher.

"Yeah, speed is something I’ve always believed in and Phillip Dorsett answers that question," Urban Meyer said following free agency in March. "His production, you can channel it—which I will channel it ... But he’s blessed with incredible physical qualities, he catches the ball well, on top of the fact, he’s [got] great speed."

Dorsett's best season in terms of volume production came in 2016 when he caught 33 passes for 528 yards, both career-highs, and two touchdowns. He caught five touchdowns in 2019, his final season in New England. He doesn't have the background of a starter, but he has made plays throughout the offseason and has already built some solid chemistry with Lawrence. Considering his speed, the fact the Jaguars signed him quickly in free agency, and his familiarity with both Lal and Schottenheimer from his time in Seattle, Dorsett should be the favorite to be the team's No. 4 receiver.

No. 5 WR: Collin Johnson

After a solid rookie season in which he progressed by leaps and bounds as the season marched on, Collin Johnson still faces some stiff competition on the depth chart entering his second season. Johnson is the Jaguars' biggest receiver and displayed his jump ball skills consistently over the second half of his rookie season, so he has a niche skill set that should still earn him a role in the offense in some capacity.

"He’s right in the middle of it. He’s had a very good offseason," Meyer said about Johnson immediately following the draft. "He’s been great. He’s been here the whole time and I’ve known him since his Texas days. He’s going to play bigger than he did last year and he’s getting stronger, but he’s right in the middle of this thing.”

Johnson had immensely encouraging flashes as a rookie in 2020, catching 18 passes for 272 yards and two touchdowns as a backup receiver on one of the NFL's worst offenses. Whether he improves in year two will likely depend on his opportunities and just how often he sees the field.

No. 6 WR: Jamal Agnew

While the Jaguars will have some tough decisions to make at receiver due to the flashes of Jalen Camp and presence of Tim Jones, Josh Imatorbhehe and Laquon Treadwell, Jamal Agnew is likely safe as the team's sixth receiver. Agnew has the speed and change of direction skills to play in the slot and was in Bevell's offense last year, but he is also locked in as the Jaguars' top return man. As a result, he will be on the roster one way or another. Having him as the No. 6 receiver would help the Jaguars with the numbers game when it comes to sorting out the 53-man roster, while also giving the Jaguars flexbility in the event of injuries.