Week 1 Jaguars Report Card: Reviewing the Good and Bad From 27–20 Victory

Victory Monday is here for the Jacksonville Jaguars' roster, coaching staff, front office and fanbase, and it comes against a familiar opponent.

After having to hear about the notion the team is tanking for the last several months, the Jaguars came out swinging to start the 2020 season, beating the Indianapolis Colts 27-20 at TIAA Bank Field. It is the sixth-straight time the Jaguars have beaten the Colts in Jacksonville, which is arguably the most dominant streak the Jaguars have ever had against their AFC South rivals.