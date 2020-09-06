What Does Nick Foles Not Winning the Bears' QB Job Say About the Jaguars?

When the Jacksonville Jaguars traded Nick Foles, the player they had signed just one year prior in hopes of him becoming their franchise quarterback, the team was making a clear and direct statement: they admitted they made a mistake with Foles by giving him a four-year, $88 million deal in 2019.

The magnitude of that mistake will likely not be known for some time, though the mistake was mitigated by the addition of sixth-round quarterback Gardner Minshew, who shined in 2019 after Foles sustained a clavicle injury in Week 1. Minshew's presence would ultimately lead to Foles being traded to the Chicago Bears for a 2020 fourth-round pick, which set the table for this week's news out of the NFC North.