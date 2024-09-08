BREAKING: Dolphins Star Detained By Police Before Jaguars Game
Just hours before the Jacksonville Jaguars kick off against the Miami Dolphins, a star Dolphins player was reportedly pulled over by local authorities.
According to reports, Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was pulled over by local authorities ahead of kickoff. Hill's agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Hill was detained for a driving violation, but will still play in today's game.
One of the most dominant wide receivers in football, Hill has reached even higher heights in Miami than previously in his career, catching 238 passes for 3,509 yards and 20 touchdowns, including career highs in receiving yards and catches in 2023.
“This morning, WR Tyreek Hill was pulled over for a traffic incident about one block from the stadium and briefly detained by police. He has since been released," the Dolphins said in a release.
"Several teammates saw the incident and stopped to offer support. Tyreek and all other players involved have safely arrived to the stadium and will be available for today’s game.”
Hill has avoided the injury report this week and, according to Schefter, will still play against the Jaguars this afternoon. That means the Jaguars' priority of limiting Hill from breaking the game open remains a top-level issue.
The Jaguars will be playing in their first official game under first-year defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen when they line up against the Dolphins. Hill has been a frequently referenced topic at the Miller Electric Center this week, and you can expect the Jaguars to keep him under a microscope.
“Speed, speed, speed. And a lot of misdirection, a lot of motions and shifts. Obviously, they do a great job with that in their run game as well and it kind of can cause you to just distort your eyes a little bit, and get off your cues," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said this week.
"That's where some of the big plays have come for them. Obviously, we know Tyreek [Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill] and Waddle [Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle] and the guys. There’s just a lot of speed and something that we've got to be able to at least try to match, otherwise, be in the right position.”
With Hill still set to play, the Jaguars will start off their season against one of the NFL's best receiver duos in Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
“Yeah, we treat each game as one unit. And so each game is going to present a different challenge and it's really good that this team is, just how the schedule falls and we don't pick it. We’ve got to go out there and we’ve got to play," Nielsen said this week.
"But fired up about playing this group. Really good, have a lot of success. Mike [Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel] has done a great job with their team and the offense down there has been really good in terms of running and passing. They're well-balanced. Obviously one of the high-power offenses of the league, No. 1 passing offense, things like that. It'll be a really good test, our guys are going to be ready. We're just one day at a time and go out there and play third down today."
