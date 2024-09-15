BREAKING: Jaguars Announce Inactives vs. Cleveland Browns
The Jacksonville Jaguars have officially announced their inactives for Week 2 vs. the Cleveland Browns.
The following Jaguars will not play against the Browns:
- S Darnell Savage
- OL Cole Van Lanen
- OL Javon Foster
- DL Jordan Jefferson
- DL Tyler Lacy
- DL Maasonn Smith
Savage is the biggest blow for the Jaguars. Savage started at the nickel cornerback spot for the Jaguars against the Miami Dolphins and was one of the brightest spots on a well-performing defense.
“Very, very unique. He played really well. His speed, sometimes in the secondary when you don't show up with a lot of statistics, regardless of whatever position, could mean you played really well. The ball didn't go to you because you're tight coverage, things like that," Jaguars defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen said this week.
"The nickel safety, and if you need him to in a pinch, he can go out there and play some corner, certain things, because nickel's very similar. So, you fired up about the guy. He's very confident. He came off the field feeling very confident, he did a good job."
Savage signed with the Jaguars this offseason after several years with the Green Bay Packers. Savage, who played both safety roles as well as in the slot at times, appeared in 72 regular season games for the Packers, starting 69. He also started seven playoff games.
In five years with the Packers, Savage recorded 302 tackles, nine tackles for loss, one sack, 32 pass breakups, and nine interceptions.
In 2023, Savage appeared in 10 games for the Packers and recorded 51 tackles and five pass breakups.
Replacing Savage in the Jaguars' starting defense will likely be third-round rookie Jarrian Jones, who has taken reps inside and outside for the Jaguars since he was drafted. Jones played over 10 snaps against the DOlphins last week and could get his first chance at an NFL start on Sunday. The Jaguars also elevated practice squad cornerback Christian Braswell, who has experience in the slot.
The Jaguars' secondary will also be missing starting cornerback Tyson Campbell, who was placed on injured reserve earlier this week with a hamstring injury. He will be replaced by Montaric Brown.
