DraftJaguar Report+NewsGame DayGM Report
Search

Halftime Update: Jaguars Trail Titans 17-3

Jacksonville's offense has been badly outmatched through today's first half, leading to a 17-3 deficit.
Author:
Publish date:

Another week, another halftime deficit for the Jaguars.

Jacksonville entered halftime trailing the Tennessee Titans 17-3 following two Titans' touchdowns and a field goal right before the end of the first half.

Jacksonville picked up a pair of first downs via the air on the first drive of the game, with Mike Glennon completing every one of his passes on the first possession. The solid drive would be for naught, however, due to another instance of Jacksonville's season-long kicker issues.

Aldrick Rosas was trotted out for a 53-yard field goal attempt to give Jacksonville an early lead by his plant foot slipped as he tried to bring his right leg around to kick the ball. This led to the field goal being blocked and zero points on an otherwise solid offensive drive. 

The Titans made sure the Jaguars paid for the missed field goal, taking only three plays to find the end zone on the ensuing drive. A.J. Brown went full human highlight-reel and caught a 37-yard touchdown with one hand, showcasing terrific accuracy from Ryan Tannehill and a taste of what would later come.

Jacksonville found some defensive success in the first half, but they also failed to limit Derrick Henry. Henry scored on a 36-yard run with under a minute left in the first half, giving him 15 carries for 122 yards (8.6 yards per carry). 

The Jaguars would also force a fumble by Dawuane Smoot making a terrific hustle play to force the ball out of Corey Davis' hands. The ball was scooped up by Doug Costin, but the Jaguars were forced to settle for a 53-yard field goal by Rosas after gaining five yards on three pass attempts following the turnover.

As a whole, Jacksonville's offense was far too inept to allow for the team to have a chance to do much of anything. They ran 30 plays for 96 yards in the first half, a 3.2 yard per play average. Glennon attempted 22 first-half passes for just 85 yards, a poor 3.9 yards per carry mark.

Other notes

  • James Robinson rushed seven times for just nine yards.
  • DJ Chark's first target came with 6:38 left in the first half. 
  • Joe Giles-Harris has recorded a sack, while K'Lavon Chaisson has two quarterback hits -- including one on third down to force an incompletion.

USATSI_15310332_168388385_lowres
Game Day

Jaguars Vs. Titans: Gardner Minshew Replaces Mike Glennon at QB

USATSI_15310417_168388385_lowres
Game Day

Halftime Update: Jaguars Trail Titans 17-3

USATSI_11950286_168388385_lowres
News

Report: Some Think Jaguars’ Doug Marrone ‘Could Be Given a Chance to Stick On’

USATSI_15185402_168388385_lowres (1)
Game Day

Jaguars Have Only 2 Members of 2019 Draft Class Active Vs. Titans

USATSI_10850704_168388385_lowres (1)
Game Day

Jaguars Announce 7 Inactive Players Vs. Titans: Linder Out, Jones Returns

USATSI_14956307
Game Day

Jaguars' 3 Offensive Keys vs. Tennessee Titans As They Look to Themselves

USATSI_15247663_168388385_lowres (1)
News

Jaguars' Doug Costin Among PFF's Highest-Graded Rookie Defenders Entering Week 14

USATSI_15276623_168388385_lowres
News

5 Predictions for Jaguars Vs. Titans: Glennon Continues to Test Defenses Deep

USATSI_15275736_168388385_lowres
News

JaguarReport Mailbag, Week 14: What Are the Biggest Priorities?