Halftime Update: Jaguars Trail Titans 17-3

Another week, another halftime deficit for the Jaguars.

Jacksonville entered halftime trailing the Tennessee Titans 17-3 following two Titans' touchdowns and a field goal right before the end of the first half.

Jacksonville picked up a pair of first downs via the air on the first drive of the game, with Mike Glennon completing every one of his passes on the first possession. The solid drive would be for naught, however, due to another instance of Jacksonville's season-long kicker issues.

Aldrick Rosas was trotted out for a 53-yard field goal attempt to give Jacksonville an early lead by his plant foot slipped as he tried to bring his right leg around to kick the ball. This led to the field goal being blocked and zero points on an otherwise solid offensive drive.

The Titans made sure the Jaguars paid for the missed field goal, taking only three plays to find the end zone on the ensuing drive. A.J. Brown went full human highlight-reel and caught a 37-yard touchdown with one hand, showcasing terrific accuracy from Ryan Tannehill and a taste of what would later come.

Jacksonville found some defensive success in the first half, but they also failed to limit Derrick Henry. Henry scored on a 36-yard run with under a minute left in the first half, giving him 15 carries for 122 yards (8.6 yards per carry).

The Jaguars would also force a fumble by Dawuane Smoot making a terrific hustle play to force the ball out of Corey Davis' hands. The ball was scooped up by Doug Costin, but the Jaguars were forced to settle for a 53-yard field goal by Rosas after gaining five yards on three pass attempts following the turnover.

As a whole, Jacksonville's offense was far too inept to allow for the team to have a chance to do much of anything. They ran 30 plays for 96 yards in the first half, a 3.2 yard per play average. Glennon attempted 22 first-half passes for just 85 yards, a poor 3.9 yards per carry mark.

