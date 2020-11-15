SI.com
JaguarReport
Halftime Update: Referee Roadblocks, Keelan Cole Scores as Jaguars Trail 17-10

John Shipley

The first half of Sunday’s clash between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Green Bay Packers likely didn’t go how anyone expected -- even the most optimistic of Jaguars supporters.

Through two quarters, the Jaguars trail 17-10, a much closer game than many throughout the sports world we're expecting to see.

Sans one wild play involving a referee serving as a roadblock, the Jaguars defense more or less limited Green Bay for the first quarter and a half. The Jaguars became the first team to force the Packers and Aaron Rodgers to punt on a game’s opening drive, quite the shock considering the Jaguars entered Week 10 ranked 31st in points allowed per game.

Following the Jaguars forcing a three-and-out on the first drive, the Jaguars moved the ball 29 yards into kicking territory. Following a failed third-down throw, new kicker Chase McLaughlin made a 52-yard field goal in his first attempt as a Jaguar.

Jacksonville would struggle to move the ball for the rest of the half, but their much-maligned defense didn’t allow a first down to the Packers (without a penalty) until the final play of the first quarter. With that said, they eventually succumbed to the greatness of Rodgers and his ability to generate explosive plays, such as a five-yard touchdown run and the second quarter’s opening play.

On the first play of the second quarter, Rodgers completed a deep pass down the right sideline to Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who had gotten open against Sidney Jones. Valdes-Scantling had some open grass in front of him, but the back judge was unable to avoid the play as the ball-carrier cut through the middle of the field. Because of this, the referee got in Jarrod Wilson’s path to the ball and allowed the score, a 78-yard touchdown.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville’s own passing game was more or less ineffective in Green Bay for the first half. Luton started the game going 0/4 on the first four third downs, leading to Jacksonville punting on each of its following three drives following the game’s opening field goal.

A lot of this had to do with Luton missing throws due to either inaccuracy or issues with the strong wind, but his supporting cast didn’t provide much help. With just a bit over 2:00 left in the first half, Tyler Eifert slipped on a route and led to Luton being intercepted by Adrian Amos.

The rookie passer finished the first half 6/13 for 38 yards and an interception, giving him a passer rating of 21.

On the bright side for the Jaguars, they were able to put a touchdown on the board thanks to a fantastic punt return touchdown from Keelan Cole. The 91-yard score was Cole’s first punt return touchdown of his career and the first Jaguars punt return touchdown since Dede Westbrook scored on one on Dec. 16, 2018.

Other notes

  • Jaguars got lucky that a Davante Adams touchdown with 0:23 got called back due to a holding penalty on Billy Turner. Josh Allen got the pressure to force the flag.
  • James Robinson has been Jacksonville’s offense so far, rushing 9 times for 61 yards (6.8 yard per carry average).
  • The Jaguars’ secondary has been very up and down. Some great plays by Tre Herndon, Chris Claybrooks, Sidney Jones and CJ Henderson, but Jones gave up the aforementioned touchdown and Henderson missed a tackle on third down to allow a first.
  • Jacksonville has four receptions by its receivers so far.
  • Daniel Thomas got the start at strong safety due to a Josh Jones injury. He collected 6 tackles in the first half.
