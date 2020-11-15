Halftime Update: Referee Roadblocks, Keelan Cole Scores as Jaguars Trail 17-10

The first half of Sunday’s clash between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Green Bay Packers likely didn’t go how anyone expected -- even the most optimistic of Jaguars supporters.

Through two quarters, the Jaguars trail 17-10, a much closer game than many throughout the sports world we're expecting to see.

Sans one wild play involving a referee serving as a roadblock, the Jaguars defense more or less limited Green Bay for the first quarter and a half. The Jaguars became the first team to force the Packers and Aaron Rodgers to punt on a game’s opening drive, quite the shock considering the Jaguars entered Week 10 ranked 31st in points allowed per game.

Following the Jaguars forcing a three-and-out on the first drive, the Jaguars moved the ball 29 yards into kicking territory. Following a failed third-down throw, new kicker Chase McLaughlin made a 52-yard field goal in his first attempt as a Jaguar.

Jacksonville would struggle to move the ball for the rest of the half, but their much-maligned defense didn’t allow a first down to the Packers (without a penalty) until the final play of the first quarter. With that said, they eventually succumbed to the greatness of Rodgers and his ability to generate explosive plays, such as a five-yard touchdown run and the second quarter’s opening play.

On the first play of the second quarter, Rodgers completed a deep pass down the right sideline to Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who had gotten open against Sidney Jones. Valdes-Scantling had some open grass in front of him, but the back judge was unable to avoid the play as the ball-carrier cut through the middle of the field. Because of this, the referee got in Jarrod Wilson’s path to the ball and allowed the score, a 78-yard touchdown.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville’s own passing game was more or less ineffective in Green Bay for the first half. Luton started the game going 0/4 on the first four third downs, leading to Jacksonville punting on each of its following three drives following the game’s opening field goal.

A lot of this had to do with Luton missing throws due to either inaccuracy or issues with the strong wind, but his supporting cast didn’t provide much help. With just a bit over 2:00 left in the first half, Tyler Eifert slipped on a route and led to Luton being intercepted by Adrian Amos.

The rookie passer finished the first half 6/13 for 38 yards and an interception, giving him a passer rating of 21.

On the bright side for the Jaguars, they were able to put a touchdown on the board thanks to a fantastic punt return touchdown from Keelan Cole. The 91-yard score was Cole’s first punt return touchdown of his career and the first Jaguars punt return touchdown since Dede Westbrook scored on one on Dec. 16, 2018.

Other notes