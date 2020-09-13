Jaguars & Colts Announce Inactive Players for Season Opener, Including DeDe Westbrook
KassidyHill
The Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts have announced their inactive players for today's season opener.
For the Jaguars they are:
- Receiver DeDe Westbrook
- Quarterback Jake Luton
- Tight end Tyler Davis
- Linebacker Cassius Marsh
- Cornerback Luq Barcoo
- Defensive tackle Doug Costin
- Running back Dare Ogunbowale
For the Colts they are:
- Quarterback Jacob Eason
- Safety Julian Blackmon
- Defensive tackle Eli Ankou
- Wide receiver Dezmon Patmon
- Tight end Noah Togiai
With Westbrook out, the Jags have five receivers for today; DJ Chark Jr., Keelan Cole Sr., Collin Johnson, Chris Conley and Laviska Shenault Jr.
Luton was initially named the backup for starter Gardner Minshew II, after the Jaguars released veteran Mike Glennon. Glennon was then signed back to the active roster on September 8.
Barcoo and Coston were two of four undrafted free agents to make the initial roster as a rookie.
Rookie tight end Tyler Davis has been held out of practice for several days with what's listed as a knee injury. That leaves James O'Shaughnessy and Tyler Eifert as the only tight ends on the roster, although the Jags did sign Bruce Miller this offseason as a fullback.
Ogunbowale—a former Tampa Bay Buccaneer—was signed on September 10 to help a unit that was suddenly thin, following the waiving of Leonard Fournette and Ryquell Armstead was placed on the teams Reserve/COVID-19 list.
Cassius Marsh had been battling for the starting spot at SAM (strong side) linebacker. He was listed on the depth chart for today's game behind Leon Jacobs, who should now be expected to see all of the reps at SAM.
Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. Eastern on CBS.