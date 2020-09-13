Jaguars & Colts Announce Inactive Players for Season Opener, Including DeDe Westbrook

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts have announced their inactive players for today's season opener.

For the Jaguars they are:

Receiver DeDe Westbrook

Quarterback Jake Luton

Tight end Tyler Davis

Linebacker Cassius Marsh

Cornerback Luq Barcoo

Defensive tackle Doug Costin

Running back Dare Ogunbowale

For the Colts they are:

Quarterback Jacob Eason

Safety Julian Blackmon

Defensive tackle Eli Ankou

Wide receiver Dezmon Patmon

Tight end Noah Togiai

With Westbrook out, the Jags have five receivers for today; DJ Chark Jr., Keelan Cole Sr., Collin Johnson, Chris Conley and Laviska Shenault Jr.

Luton was initially named the backup for starter Gardner Minshew II, after the Jaguars released veteran Mike Glennon. Glennon was then signed back to the active roster on September 8.

Barcoo and Coston were two of four undrafted free agents to make the initial roster as a rookie.

Rookie tight end Tyler Davis has been held out of practice for several days with what's listed as a knee injury. That leaves James O'Shaughnessy and Tyler Eifert as the only tight ends on the roster, although the Jags did sign Bruce Miller this offseason as a fullback.

Ogunbowale—a former Tampa Bay Buccaneer—was signed on September 10 to help a unit that was suddenly thin, following the waiving of Leonard Fournette and Ryquell Armstead was placed on the teams Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Cassius Marsh had been battling for the starting spot at SAM (strong side) linebacker. He was listed on the depth chart for today's game behind Leon Jacobs, who should now be expected to see all of the reps at SAM.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. Eastern on CBS.