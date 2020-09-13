SI.com
JaguarReport
HomeDraftJaguar Report+NewsGame DayGM Report
Search

Jaguars & Colts Announce Inactive Players for Season Opener, Including DeDe Westbrook

KassidyHill

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts have announced their inactive players for today's season opener. 

For the Jaguars they are: 

  • Receiver DeDe Westbrook
  • Quarterback Jake Luton 
  • Tight end Tyler Davis
  • Linebacker Cassius Marsh 
  • Cornerback Luq Barcoo 
  • Defensive tackle Doug Costin
  • Running back Dare Ogunbowale 

For the Colts they are: 

  • Quarterback Jacob Eason
  • Safety Julian Blackmon
  • Defensive tackle Eli Ankou
  • Wide receiver Dezmon Patmon
  • Tight end Noah Togiai 

With Westbrook out, the Jags have five receivers for today; DJ Chark Jr., Keelan Cole Sr., Collin Johnson, Chris Conley and Laviska Shenault Jr. 

Luton was initially named the backup for starter Gardner Minshew II, after the Jaguars released veteran Mike Glennon. Glennon was then signed back to the active roster on September 8. 

Barcoo and Coston were two of four undrafted free agents to make the initial roster as a rookie. 

Rookie tight end Tyler Davis has been held out of practice for several days with what's listed as a knee injury. That leaves James O'Shaughnessy and Tyler Eifert as the only tight ends on the roster, although the Jags did sign Bruce Miller this offseason as a fullback. 

Ogunbowale—a former Tampa Bay Buccaneer—was signed on September 10 to help a unit that was suddenly thin, following the waiving of Leonard Fournette and Ryquell Armstead was placed on the teams Reserve/COVID-19 list. 

Cassius Marsh had been battling for the starting spot at SAM (strong side) linebacker. He was listed on the depth chart for today's game behind Leon Jacobs, who should now be expected to see all of the reps at SAM.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. Eastern on CBS. 

THANKS FOR READING JAGUAR REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jaguars vs. Colts: Week 1 Game Day Live Thread

Follow along on our live, game day thread as the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.

John Shipley

Jaguars to stay in locker room during the anthems.

https://twitter.com/_John_Shipley/status/1305183157759676416

John Shipley

Jaguars vs. Colts Set to be Only Sunday NFL Game With Fans

After months of preparing protocols, the Jaguars are now set to be the only NFL team with fans in the crowd on Sunday.

John Shipley

How James Robinson's Path Took Him From Illinois State to the Jaguars

The soft-spoken undrafted free agent had a dominant career, but only two teams were interested in him following the draft -- one of them just happened to be the Jaguars.

John Shipley

Jaguars Elevate Nathan Cottrell, Ben Ellefson From Practice Squad to Active Roster For Week 1

The Jaguars are making use of a new NFL rule in Week 1 to help with their numbers at tight end and running back.

John Shipley

Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing Jaguars vs. Colts

Phillip B. Wilson of AllColts joins us to discuss Jacksonville and Indianapolis' Week 1 bout.

John Shipley

Week 1: 8 College Prospects to Track For the Jaguars on Saturday

With Week 1 taking place for the Jaguars on Sunday, we are going to start to take a look each week at prospects worth tracking for Jaguars purposes.

John Shipley

Inside AFC South: Who Are the Surprise Players in the Jaguars' Division?

Who are the most surprising players on each AFC South team through training camp and ahead of Week 1?

John Shipley

The Traits That Made James Robinson the Jaguars' Starting Running Back

Rookie running back James Robinson has been given the reins to the unit. He breaks down the three traits—and examples—that define his game and what he'll bring to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

KassidyHill

3 Keys For the Jaguars' Defense Vs. the Colts' Offense...and Philip Rivers

Defensive Coordinator Todd Wash, defensive end Josh Allen and middle linebacker Joe Schobert break down the three keys for the Jacksonville Jaguars defensive against the Indianapolis Colts offense.

KassidyHill