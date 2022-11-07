Jaguars 27, Raiders 20: Doug Pederson Saw Trevor Lawrence Take ‘A Step in the Right Direction’

There are few roller coasters in the NFL like Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Some weeks, there are frightening, jarring, nearly incomprehensible lows. That was Week 8.

Then there are weeks like Week 9, where Lawrence looks like the next big thing at quarterback. Where he truly looks like the type of young passer who checks every box.

If Week 8 was two steps backward for Lawrence, then Week 9 was three steps forward, with the 2021 No. 1 overall pick leading the Jaguars back from a 17-0 deficit to win 27-20 vs. the Las Vegas Raiders at home.

"I think it just boosts confidence. It's everything that we talk about with him and how he can play," Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said after the game.

"You know, it takes moments like this, it takes games like this for young players to really understand sometimes what the coach is talking about a little bit."

A week after Lawrence had one of the worst games of his career vs. the Denver Broncos, throwing two interceptions and not hitting 200 yards in 30+ attempts, Lawrence got himself firmly back on track.

Lawrence finished the game with 25-of-31 passing (80.6%) for 235 yards and one touchdown, giving him a passer rating of 109. Lawrence also rushed for 53 yards, a career-high, and his lone turnover-worthy play was a failed pitch that was a group effort in terms of ball-security failure.

"You know what, I thought he played solid. He played within himself," Pederson said.

"You know, he really managed the offense, the situations, made some tough throws, got out of some tough throws, got out of some sack situations, ran hard. Just second half third downs, you know, making some big, big throws there. And [he] just took a step in the right direction. That's all you can ask from your quarterback."

But perhaps most importantly, Lawrence came up big when the Jaguars needed him to. Whether it was generating first downs and burning clock at the end of the game when backed up at their own end zone or managing the pocket to ensure zero sacks or a shift in ger on third downs that led to the Jaguars going 9-of-15 on the money down.

"He was able to do that. It was great to see him do that. He was in a great frame of mind all game. Never once did he show any signs of panic or wavering, nothing like that," Pederson said.

"He showed a lot of confidence. As play caller, you want him to have the ball in his hands because at the time, I think especially in the second half, those third down throws he was hot and [we] wanted to get him opportunities to finish the game as well on offense."

"And especially, like I said, being down 17-0 early, there was really no panic. We knew we were going to win that game," Lawrence said after the game, displaying the kind of confidence the laid-back and even-keeled quarterback doesn't often let show. "It was kind of go-time at that point.

"Obviously not every play is going to go your way. There were plays today both sides of the ball that the other team made. We had a turnover early when we were driving in the red zone, and obviously you don't want that. We'll learn from that one, but stuff is going to happen in games, and you have to find ways to overcome them. I think that's the coolest thing is we found ways to overcome it today. It's not like we played perfect, but we found a way to win."

Overall, Sunday was the kind of game the Jaguars needed to see from Lawrence. It felt like the air had been put back into the locker room following the win, with no more pent-up frustration from a losing streak or turnovers from Lawrence dimming the mood.

Sunday felt like a significant move in the right direction. And in typical Lawrence fashion, it came when nobody expected it.

