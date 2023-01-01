Jaguars 31, Texans 3: Game Balls

Which Jaguars stood out the most in a big win against the Texans on Sunday?

Each week during the 2022 season, we will take a quick post-game look at which Jacksonville Jaguars stood out the most.

Win or lose, rain or shine, we will hand out game balls to an offensive, defensive and special teams player.

In this edition, we take a look at the Jaguars' 31-3 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday and which players stood out in big ways.

Offense: Travis Etienne

The Jaguars took out starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence during the third quarter, so we have a limited sample size to choose from in terms of big plays and performances. With that said, it would be impossible to talk about the Jaguars' vengeance game over Houston without mentioning Travis Etienne.

The Jaguars' 1000-yard rusher had a stellar day against the Texans despite getting just nine carries, torching the Texans for 108 yards and a touchdown, while also catching three passes for 32 yards. This included a 62-yard touchdown from Etienne, the longest rush of his career. After Etienne has been caught on several big runs earlier this year, it was encouraging to see him blow a defense away on a single run.

Other candidates worth mentioning are Marvin Jones, who caught six of seven targets for 61 yards, and JaMycal Hasty, who added 56 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown.

Defense: Tyson Campbell

The Jaguars' defense completely dominated Houston's offense, not only allowing them to gain just 277 yards but also by simply outscoring them. The Jaguars saw Josh Allen record a strip-sack and K'Lavon Chaisson turn in a sack and a tackle for loss, while Darious Williams and Foyesade Oluokun also turned in big performances.

But in terms of who the best player on the field for the Jaguars' defense was, that has to be Tyson Campbell. Campbell not only made a great heads-up play to score on Davis Mills' comical fumble, but he also provided blanket coverage on every Texans' skill player who stepped in front of him. Sunday was one of the best coverage games Campbell has played as a Jaguar, which says a lot considering the stellar last year-and-a-half he's had.

Special Teams: Logan Cooke

While Riley Patterson deserves some love for making the longest kick of his NFL career and Chris Claybrooks should get some recognition thanks to terrific work as a gunner, this week's award has to go to Cooke. Cooke had a perfect punt to place the Texans right at the one-yard line at the start of the game. Cooke had five punts on Sunday, and four pinned Houston inside the 20-yard line.