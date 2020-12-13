Jaguars Announce 7 Inactive Players Vs. Titans: Linder Out, Jones Returns

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced their inactive players versus the Tennessee Titans ahead of the Week 14 divisional matchup. Starting center Brandon Linder remains out while corner Sidney Jones IV returns.

The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-11) have announced their inactive players versus the Tennessee Titans (8-4) ahead of Sunday's Week 14 matchup. The list includes 6 players along with starting center Brandon Linder and rookie quarterback Jake Luton. Corner Sidney Jones IV (Achilles) returns after missing three games and tight end Tyler Eifert (shoulder) will play, despite being questionable this week in practice.

The full list is as follows:

Center Brandon Linder (ankle)

Quarterback Jake Luton

Cornerback Luq Barcoo

Linebacker Kamalei Correa (hamstring)

Linebacker Quincy Williams

Tight end Tyler Davis

Defensive end Reggie Gilbert

Linder did not practice all week with an ankle injury. Back at the beginning of the month, Offensive Coordinator Jay Gruden explained the importance of having Linder anchor the line and what is missing without him.

"He’s a rock on the offensive line for us. When we lose him, [Tyler] Shat[ley] steps in there and does a great job, but Brandon [Linder] is a leader of that offensive line, communication, protections, all that good stuff. That center position is critical in any offensive, especially ours as far as protections, and Mike [Glennon], and the run game, the pass game, ability to change plays at the line of scrimmage, and re-IDing at the blink of an eye.

"He’s great. He’s a big, physical guy in there and gets a lot of movement, so really not a lot of flaws in Brandon’s game other than he’s missed a couple games which really ticks me off, but he’s a great player.”

Quarterback Gardner Minshew was on the active roster for the first time last week since being held out with a hand injury in Week 9. He served a purely back-up role and did not take any snaps. This is two weeks in a row now Luton has been the third quarterback on the depth chart and therefore on the inactive list.

Head Coach Doug Marrone interestingly enough made a comment in passing on Friday, when discussing the steady implantation of offensive lineman Ben Bartch, indicating perhaps the staff played Luton (who started Week 9, 10 & 11) too early and often.

"I think early on it’s very easy to stop, sometimes you do want to take a step back, kind of like we did with Jake [Luton]—but there’s always more on the quarterback’s plate than there is on maybe another position," said Marrone.

Correa, Eifert, and Jones were questionable after being limited in practice all week.

In Jones's absence over the last three weeks, rookies Luq Barcoo and Josiah Scott have received ample playing time. Jones returns still first on the team in passes defended (9) and tied for first on the team in interceptions (2).

Correa will miss playing against his former team. The linebacker was actually still with the Titans in their Week 2 win against the Jaguars. He did not record any stats in that game. He has accumulated seven tackles and a pass breakup since joining the Jags in Week 6.

The Jaguars kick off against the Titans at 1 p.m. local time from TIAA Bank Field. The game can be seen on CBS.