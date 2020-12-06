Different Week, Same Result: Jaguars Drop Close Game, Lose 27-24 to Vikings in OT

Jacksonville fought for nearly 75 minutes, but the Jaguars were once again unable to find a way to win in a one-possession game, dropping them to 1-11 on the season.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are the best team in the league at finding new ways to lose -- that much was confirmed on Sunday as the Jaguars turned the ball over four times, losing 27-24 to the Minnesota Vikings in overtime in the process.

Jacksonville started out hot, taking a 9-0 lead in the first quarter and a 9-6 lead into halftime, but a 23-yard Dan Bailey field goal on the third possession of overtime sealed Jacksonville's fate. The Jaguars are now 1-11 and have lost 11 games in a row, extending the franchise's single-season losing streak record by a game. The record was set last week.

This loss felt a bit different than the previous 10, while also feeling strangely all too familiar. This was the fourth game in the last five weeks that the Jaguars have lost a game by four points or fewer, which shows just how many opportunities the Jaguars have missed out on over the last month or so.

The Jaguars did this one to themselves, though. Minnesota gave them plenty of chances to win the game, including punts on four of their first five offensive drives.

Jacksonville dominated the first half, outgaining the Vikings 239-115 in terms of net yards. The Jaguars were able to score on the first drive of the game thanks to a Laviska Sheanult catch off of a deflection, leading to a 28-yard touchdown.

Shenault started out hot for the Jaguars, catching three passes for 38 yards and carrying the ball twice for 30 yards. He was injured on a third-down screen near the end of the first half, which head coach Doug Marrone later confirmed as a thumb injury.

Shenault's thumb injury would come back to haunt the Jaguars. With Shenault off the field, the Jaguars had to let veteran Chris Conley get more playing time. Conley has struggled with his ball security all season but it came to a head on Sunday when the sixth-year receiver fumbled the ball after a catch with roughly 5:30 left in the fourth quarter.

The Vikings would take big advantage of Conley's costly mistake, kicking a 48-yard field goal to give them a late 24-16 lead.

The Jaguars wouldn't go away, though. They continued to scrap for every yard on offense, with Mike Glennon completing passes of 21 and 22 yards to DJ Chark and Collin Johnson. James Robinson punched it in from the one-yard line to make it 24-22, but the Jaguars had been in this situation before.

One week after the Jaguars failed to convert two different two-point conversions in a narrow loss to the Browns, the Jaguars flipped the script. Glennon dropped back and completed a pass to Johnson to tie the game with 1:12 left. Johnson ended Sunday with four catches and a team-leading 66 yards.

Minnesota drove down the field to attempt a game-winning field goal, but Dan Bailey missed a 51-yard attempt with 17 seconds left. This gave the Jaguars a chance to get off one more play before a field goal attempt, but Chase McLaughlin's eventually 61-yard attempt missed wide left.

Jacksonville's momentum was gone at this point, though it didn't help that they wasted terrific opportunities like Joe Schobert's 43-yard interception return for a touchdown on the first play of the second half or Dalvin Cook's fumble at the one-yard line in the third quarter.

But once again, the Jaguars refused to help themselves. Add in Kirk Cousins dotting the Jaguars up for 305 yards (7.1 yards per attempt) and three touchdowns, and the Jaguars faced an uphill battle.

They still had a chance in overtime, though. The Jaguars forced a Vikings punt on the first drive of overtime and had a legitimate chance to steal a win to take back to Jacksonville.

But on the third play of the drive, Glennon dropped back and once again sailed a pass over Chark (two catches for 41 yards), leading to an easy Harrison Smith interception. The Vikings then ate up the clock and fed Dalvin Cook (32 carries for 120 yards) before Bailey made a 23-yard field goal to end the game.

This was Glennon's third turnover of the day. The veteran quarterback threw a first-half interception and also fumbled during a scramble in the third quarter. Include a bad safety he took at the start of the fourth quarter, and there was little positive from the quarterback position.

Glennon finished the game completing 28-of-42 passes (66.7%) for 280 yards, one touchdown, and three turnovers.

The Jaguars next host the 8-4 Tennessee Titans at home. Jacksonville lost a close 33-30 game to the Titans in Week 2, the start of Jacksonville's 11-game losing streak.