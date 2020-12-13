Jaguars Have Only 2 Members of 2019 Draft Class Active Vs. Titans

One year after the Jacksonville Jaguars had one of the best rookie classes in the league, the Jaguars will have only two of the seven members of the class are active for a Week 14 AFC South game against the Tennessee Titans.

Jacksonville's 2019 draft class consisted of Josh Allen (No. 7 overall), Jawaan Taylor (No. 35), Josh Oliver (No. 69), Quincy Williams (No. 98), Ryquell Armstead (No. 140), Gardner Minshew II (No. 178), and Dontavious Russell (No. 235).

Only Taylor and Minshew are set to be active for the 1-11 Jaguars as they take on the 8-4 Titans at TIAA Bank Field this afternoon. Minshew is slated to backup Mike Glennon at quarterback, so Taylor is the only member of the draft class who is likely to play any snaps on Sunday.

The Jaguars have seen numerous injuries hit their roster this season and members of the 2019 draft class have been among the hardest hit. With that said, several of the second-year players from Tom Coughlin's final draft class haven't taken the Year 2 leap the Jaguars needed to see.

Of the five players who aren't active from the class, three are on injured reserve, one is on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and one is a healthy scratch.

Allen recorded 10.5 sacks as a rookie and was named to the Pro Bowl but injuries have more or less taken away his 2020 season, limiting him to eight games and 2.5 sacks. Allen is currently on injured reserve with a knee injury after leaving Week 11 with the injury.

Taylor has started every game for the Jaguars this season but has regressed after a stellar rookie season. According to Sports Info Solutions, he has already allowed more pressures and sacks in 12 games in 2020 than he did in 16 games in 2019.

Oliver has missed the entirety of 2020 with injury after breaking a bone in his foot during training camp. Fellow third-rounder Williams is the only member of the class who is a healthy scratch. He has played just 89 snaps on defense this season and all of those snaps came in a two-game stretch from Week 6 to Week 7.

Armstead has been on the COVID-19 list since Sept. 4. He was the team's No. 2 running back last year but hasn't played this season and has been on the COVID-19 list twice.

Minshew began the season as the starting quarterback but lasted just seven games in the role. He didn't play from Weeks 9 through 11 due to a thumb injury on his throwing hand, while he hasn't played the last two weeks due to head coach Doug Marrone opting to start Mike Glennon over him.

Seventh-round nose tackle Dontavious Russell has been on IR since Aug. 11, which has kept him from seeing the field in 2020.

There are plenty of reasons the Jaguars are 1-11, but some bad injury luck and lack of second-year jumps from their 2019 draft class surely hasn't helped matters. Now, the Jaguars will take the field in a late-season game without the majority of the group.